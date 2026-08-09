Tottenham are closing in on completing what they hope will be the first of two big-money additions in the final third, and personal terms are already in place, per reports.

After successive 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League, Tottenham have finally decided to splash the cash in the transfer market.

A combined £237m was spent on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. The triple arrival of Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi ticked the leadership and experience boxes.

It’s now full steam ahead for signings in the forward line, with Tottenham fully intending to sign a right winger and either a left winger or striker.

Regarding the right winger pursuit, Spurs’ attention is on Savinho and it’s undivided.

The Manchester City winger, 22, has already informed Man City of his desire to change clubs and join Spurs.

An agreement on personal terms with the Brazilian is in place, with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, providing an update on the situation earlier this week.

‘Keep a close eye on Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham,’ said Romano. ‘They aren’t slowing down after locking in defence and midfield upgrades – now their attack needs a total makeover.

‘The top target out wide is Savinho, who has already put in a transfer request at Manchester City and wants to join De Zerbi in London ASAP.

‘Negotiations are underway, but the clubs are still pretty far apart on price, even though Savinho already has personal terms agreed with Spurs.’

Club-to-club talks between Spurs and City have been ongoing for some time. Enzo Maresca’s side are willing to sell Savinho on two conditions.

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Tottenham advancing towards Savinho agreement with Man City

Firstly, City want Spurs to table a package worth around £60m. Secondly, they want a new winger signed, or at the very least lined up, before giving Savinho the final green light to depart.

There have been developments on that front, with Man City contacting the agents of Chelsea’s Pedro Neto.

And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham are now advancing in talks to finally land Savinho.

In the copy of his article, O’Rourke declared: ‘Tottenham are advancing in talks with Man City over a deal to sign Savinho with a deal set to be completed before the window closes.’

He doubled down on that claim, adding: ‘Tottenham now close to sealing full agreement for Savinho.’

And when speaking on the Transfer Insider Podcast, O’Rourke again reiterated Savinho to Spurs is a deal that will be made.

“I think it’s getting there. It’s been ongoing for a number of weeks and months now,” he stated.

“We know Tottenham’s interest is there, they’re long-term admirers of Savinho and Roberto De Zerbi has admitted they are looking to make further attacking signings in this window if possible.

“Savinho is a top target for them. Talks have been ongoing with Manchester City. The expectation is that this deal probably will get done before the close of the window with Savinho making the move to north London.”

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