An Argentina star has revealed he “hopes” Tottenham man Cristian Romero will quit the club this summer to join him and the “family” at a European giant.

Romero has been one of the very most important players at Spurs in recent seasons. When he has been injured, there has been a clear drop off in defensive stability.

This season, he has been sidelined often, and Tottenham have had a woeful camaign in England, sitting 16th in the Premier League.

It’s little surprise Romero is being linked with big clubs, knowing he could find himself in a much better situation, where things are not likely to fall apart so easily.

Links to Atletico Madrid have been rife of late, and their star man, Julian Alvarez, has detailed his hope of landing the Tottenham man.

“I hope [he joins]! I hope it happens. He’s a great player. One of the best centre-backs in the world, in my opinion. A team-mate on the national team and a great person. Such a great addition to the team would be a great help,” he told Diario AS.

“[Atleti] feels more like Argentina compared to the Premier League. Maybe also because of the language, or, as we were saying, there are many Argentinian team-mates, the coach too, and so I felt a bit more like Argentina. It’s like a family, very close.

“The passion, courage, and heart that Atleti identifies with is felt a bit more from within.”

Romero eyeing Spain move

Romero himself has dropped a hint that Atletico could be an ideal landing spot amid speculation.

Asked for a league he hasn’t played in which he’d like to, Romero responded: “The league I’m missing is Spain’s. I’d love to, honestly. La Liga.

“I’d love to play there because it’s the one I haven’t played in yet.”

There have also been reports linking Romero with Real Madrid, but Atletico seem most interested, and Romero’s comments will likely motivate them to make a move.

Tottenham round-up: Eze move conditional

Spurs have long been linked with the signing of Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze. However, it’s reported that if he is to leave, the Englishman wants European football.

Spurs will only be able to offer him that if they win the Europa League, where it looks most likely they’ll face Manchester United if they are to reach the final.

Meanwhile, a big raid on Everton has also been thrown into the air, as the Toffees are adamant they won’t sell Jarrad Branthwaite for less than £70million.

While Spurs have the centre-back on their shortlist, they’re not ready to make a serious move due to his price tag.

