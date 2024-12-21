Paul Robinson has campaigned for the signing of Caoimhin Kelleher at Tottenham

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has told the club that Caoimhin Kelleher would be a “brilliant option” to be signed in the summer, after previously suggesting Spurs wouldn’t land him.

Stand-in Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster did not cover himself in glory in the League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. Big errors from the keeper allowed the Red Devils back into the game, which eventually finished 4-3 to Spurs.

Guglielmo Vicario may still be out for a couple of months, but Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has previously stated Forster will be given the faith of the club until that time, with no goalkeeper signing to be made in January.

Looking ahead to the summer, then, former Spurs keeper Robinson feels Kelleher – who looks certain to leave Liverpool – would be a top signing for the north London club.

“Don’t bring somebody in who’s not better than what you’ve already got, [I] just don’t think there’s anybody out there in January that would fit the bill,” he told Football Insider.

“Kelleher’s time at Liverpool with [Giorgi] Marmadashvili coming in, that would be a brilliant option if we were talking in the summer.”

On other options, Robinson stated: “They’re linked with John Victor, aren’t they? Remember where he plays his football now, he’s at Botafogo, he was on loan at Valladolid last year.

“He’s got a little bit of experience but you’re paying five or six million for a goalkeeper that’s untried and untested at that level.

“[They’re] linked with Anthony Patterson at Sunderland, 24 years old. He’s a good goalkeeper, not so sure he goes in ahead of Fraser Forster, not sure you trust the goalkeeper that you bring in at that age.”

Kelleher could be a big-money mover

There is a belief that Kelleher could command a fee in the region of £30million, though that could drop as we reach the summer, when he’ll have just a year left on his deal.

That would place him in the top 10 most expensive goalkeepers ever.

Whether Tottenham do move for him is a question, with the sentiment from Robinson somewhat confused. While he did not state Spurs shouldn’t go for him previously, he suggested they wouldn’t do it, before campaigning for the move now.

“He’s proven his ability to be first-choice this year and he’s a top-quality goalkeeper. I don’t see the club investing the money needed to buy him and I don’t think it’s an option for Kelleher. It’s a bit of a non-starter, in all honesty,” Robinson said.

But Leeds could be an option for the Liverpool man, with the Whites potentially a Premier League side next season, and one who could look for an upgrade in net.

TEAMtalk is aware a move for Kelleher is one they are currently assessing.

Tottenham round-up: Hancko a confirmed target

Feyenoord defender David Hancko is a target of Tottenham, as confirmed by TEAMtalk sources, but he is also on the radar of London rivals Chelsea.

Ex-Spurs man Jamie O’Hara feels a move for Marcus Rashford would be an upgrade for the club, with a “hungry” version of the forward definitely a step up on Timo Werner.

Meanwhile, Gabby Agbonlahor referred to Tottenham as a set of “clowns” in their 4-3 victory over Manchester United of late.

Postecoglou is refusing to change his ways, though, simply asking: “Do you want a scrambling 1-0?”

