Tottenham reportedly believe that Tyler Dibling is ‘sold on’ becoming a Spurs player, and the Southampton man is likely to become cheaper in the summer window.

Dibling, 19, has shown a fearlessness in his first Premier League campaign which has put the big boys on notice. His desire to get at defenders and drive past them with the ball is admirable at a young age.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are among the sides who have been linked with him.

It’s Spurs who feel they’ve got the best chance of ending up with Dibling, though.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that after making contact with his entourage, Spurs feel the winger is ‘sold on’ moving to them.

There is confidence that Ange Postecoglou is the right manager to get the best from him, and Tottenham feel there will be no problems in coming to personal terms with Dibling.

What’s more, they feel Southampton will drop their asking price ‘significantly’ from in excess of £50million to £30-35million, with Dibling unlikely to pen a new contract, and his deal entering its final year in the summer.

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Tottenham players out of contract in 2026: Keep or Sell?

Dibling transfer looming

A recent report stated that Tottenham will fully put the wheels in motion for Dibling’s transfer once Southampton are relegated from the Premier League.

They are dead bottom on just nine points with only 11 games remaining, and there’s a 13-point gap to the first safe side.

If that gap remains by the time there are only four games left, they’ll be down, but the gap could be increased by then, so the drop could come much sooner for the Saints.

And while it’s stated ‘half of Europe’ have eyes on Dibling, Spurs are confident they’re the side who’ll get him.

Tottenham round-up: Grealish told he could replace Son

A Tottenham fan has suggested that Jack Grealish is “the man” to replace Son Heung-min at Tottenham, with the iconic winger fading, and the City man capable of having his best brought out by Postecoglou.

In response, Darren Bent stated Grealish looks “in unbelievable nick” at 28, suggesting he could continue at the top level for a while.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the release clause for Eberechi Eze is very expensive, and Tottenham have other clubs to contend with for him, potentially making the move tough.

And Cristian Romero has been included in the provisional Argentina squad for the next international break, despite Spurs not playing him all year due to injury.

Tottenham’s most expensive signings per year