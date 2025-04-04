Fabio Paratici is more likely to head to Tottenham now that AC Milan have bowed out of the race

AC Milan have reportedly been forced to exit the race for sporting director Fabio Paratici, as legal issues are seen as obstacles ‘too high’ for the hire of the banned transfer guru.

Paratici was formally banned from working directly in football in 2023, when former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting. It is believed he has still been consulting on transfers for Spurs.

As such, TEAMtalk is aware that he is on track to return to north London – where he spent a short time as sporting director prior to his ban – when he’s able to, in July. Sources have also stated that AC Milan were vying for the hire of Paratici.

Reports elsewhere have stated that there was an agreement in place for the director to join the Serie A club. Italian journalist Luca Bianchin has since stated things have broken down.

Indeed, it’s stated that legal issues ‘both at the sporting and criminal levels, are now obstacles too high’.

As such, despite an agreement having been struck in recent days, Bianchin states Milan will look elsewhere for a new director.

That seemingly opens the door for Tottenham to land Paratici again, with TEAMtalk recently being told it’s only a matter of time until that happens.

Paratici has signings lined up

The Italian is already pushing for a couple of signings for the north London side. TEAMtalk sources have stated he has helped with a few Tottenham transfers during his ban, with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven examples.

Now, sources explain that midfielders Samuele Ricci and Ederson, from Torino and Atalanta respectively, have been recommended by Paratici.

The signing of Ricci could sting Milan once more, as they are also interested in the midfielder.

It will certainly be interesting to see who wins the race for the 23-year-old Italy international.

Tottenham news: Postecoglou replacement lined up

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are ready to make a move for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, with pressure mounting on current boss Ange Postecoglou, particularly if he does not win the Europa League.

Pressure has ramped up after a 1-0 loss to Chelsea, which former Spurs man Jamie Redknapp described as “awful” from Spurs.

More former Tottenham boys have taken aim at the current regime, with Jamie O’Hara stating “any other manager” in Postecoglou’s position would have been sacked by now.

He also stated that club captain Son Heung-min is now not “good enough”.

