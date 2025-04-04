The call Tottenham are expected to make on the future of Mathys Tel has been revealed, with the forward arriving on loan at a time the board have acknowledged as ‘difficult’.

Tel joined Spurs on a loan deal in January, with the north Londoners holding an option to buy him from Bayern Munich for around £45million. The 19-year-old scored on his second game, in the FA Cup, but has not scored since.

In the last game, against Chelsea, manager Ange Postecoglou gave Tel just two minutes of action.

Now, Tottenham have made a decision on the signing of the Bayern Munich forward.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are ‘likely to seal the deal’ to keep Tel permanently from the summer.

It’s said there’s a ‘strong belief’ among decision-makers that he’ll prove to be money well spent, as they have acknowledged that the forward joined ‘in a difficult period’.

With Spurs 14th in the Premier League after coming fifth last term, that’s an understatement, and it seems they believe Tel can come good when things turn around, understanding that he’s not likely to be firing in the underperforming team at present.

DON’T MISS: How Tottenham XI could look under Andoni Iraola as FOUR new signings step up in revamped attack

Bayern could rip up agreement

But Tottenham might not actually get a say in whether Tel stays or not.

His parent club, Bayern, could reportedly be able to bring him back to the club without Spurs having a say.

The Bundesliga giants are in Club World Cup action over the summer, and a report has stated they are considering bringing back every one of their players who is out on loan prior to the tournament, in mid-June.

FIFA has opened up a new transfer window for the first few days of June, so while Tel would technically still be under contract on his Tottenham loan by then, Bayern would be able to recall him with the north Londoners unable to stop it.

Tottenham round-up: Paratici path clear

TEAMtalk recently reported that Fabio Paratici was likely to return to Spurs as sporting director after his football ban is up, and the path has cleared for that return, after AC Milan decided legal matters were obstacles too big to overcome.

Another big change off the field could be in the manager position, with TEAMtalk sources stating Tottenham are ready to move for Bournemouth move Andoni Iraola as soon as Ange Postecoglou’s time comes to and end.

The suggestion is that the Europa League campaign is the only thing keeping the Spurs boss’ career in north London alive.

It comes after Jamie O’Hara suggested he could “do a better job” in the dugout than Postecoglou is doing.

Tottenham most expensive signing per season