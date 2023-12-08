Tottenham news: Mesut Ozil joins Spurs-bashing bandwagon as ex-Arsenal star aims barb at Postecoglou struggles

Mesut Ozil is the latest ex-Arsenal player to take a dig at the way Tottenham have slipped from the top of the Premier League following a poor run of results.

Ange Postecoglou’s arrival seemed to herald a new era at Spurs following a few frustrating years. The north Londoners have qualified for the Champions League just once in the past four years. And last season’s eighth-place finish saw them miss out on any European football this term.

Harry Kane’s departure left a cloud hanging over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But the Australian’s arrival appeared to galvanise his players. And they enjoyed a superb start to proceedings.

The Lilywhites sat proudly at the top of the Premier League after winning eight and drawing two of their first ten matches.

However, a 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea in which they finished with nine men prompted a downturn in fortunes.

Injuries have not helped and a 2-1 defeat at Wolves preceded a 2-1 home reverse to Aston Villa.

The 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City suggested a corner may have been turned.

But Thursday’s defeat to West Ham United means they have slipped to fifth in the standings and are now nine points behind table-topping Arsenal.

From a position of strength, Postecoglou’s side now seem vulnerable and unable to cope with the loss of some big players.

James Maddison, Micky van de Wen, and Rodrigo Bentancur are all long-term injury victims and will not be seen until next year.

Ozil joins Parlour in sticking knife in Tottenham

Despite their poor run, Spurs have been praised for continuing to play an attacking brand of football. But the pundits have been having their say.

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour, speaking on talkSPORT, said “Spurs have been put back in their place a little bit”.

And a couple of telling statistics seem to back up those words.

Tottenham are the first Premier League side to fail to win five consecutive games despite going 1-0 up in each match.

And they also have the unwanted record of being the first team to lose three consecutive home games after taking the lead.

Ozil spent eight years with the Gunners, making 254 appearances and winning the FA Cup on four occasions.

And he took delight in aiming a barb Tottenham’s way after their recent implosion, with reference to the stats.

“Who else should be able to break that record? Bottle Job FC is back,” he posted on X.

Ozil left Arsenal in January 2021 having been marginalised from the first-team picture.

But it seems as though he still has empathy towards his former employers by taking a swipe at Spurs.

Arsenal sit top of the table after 15 games, two points clear of Liverpool.

Whether they can maintain that form only time will tell but they are six clear of City.

They take on third-place Aston Villa on Saturday while Tottenham host Newcastle United on Sunday.

