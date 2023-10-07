Tottenham news: Postecoglou told why £50m man ‘isn’t the same’ when playing in white as pundit reveals reasons behind PL woes

Colin Kazim-Richards feels there are fundamental reasons why Richarlison is a much more influential player for Brazil than when he turns out for Tottenham.

Richarlison, 26, continues to frustrate the Spurs faithful in his second season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Brought to north London after shining at Everton, he has failed to hit the expected heights. Injuries during his maiden campaign did not help, but just one goal in the league and two in Europe left supporters questioning the Brazilian.

The former Watford hitman endured a well-publicised fallout with then Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Having recovered from injury, he struggled to get back into the side. He criticised the Italian tactician who then took aim at the striker for being selfish.

Conte’s departure heralded Richarlison’s first and only top-flight goal of 2022-2023 as he bagged in a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in late April this year.

The South American ended up enjoying 12 starts among 27 league outings.

He did score twice as Spurs beat Marseille 2-0 in a Champions League fixture in September 2022.

Harry Kane’s exit opened the door for the ex-Fluminense forward to make the striking spot his own.

And Ange Postecoglou has handed him four starts among seven Premier League appearances.

READ MORE: Tottenham primed to make ‘serious’ offers for double defensive signing after expanding wish list

However, the man from Espirito Santo has, once again, struggled in front of goal, scoring just once in the league.

He did find the net in an EFL clash with Fulham but has yet to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Richarlison needs to know his Tottenham role

Richarlison’s struggles appear to have taken a toll on his mental state.

He opened up on his mental health issues and revealed he would seek help to try and aid his situation.

Postecoglou has been deploying the man with 46 Brazil caps on the left of a front three.

And it is the switch of position and uncertainty over his role that much-travelled forward Kazim-Richards believes is the problem.

“Hear me out, the Richarlison playing for Tottenham isn’t the same as the Richarlison for Brazil,” he told the Filthy Fellas Podcast.

“I know that doesn’t mean anything for Tottenham, but you have to understand, when he goes to Brazil how are they treating him? What’s he around? What position is he playing?

“When he plays for Tottenham is he on the left or as a striker? Which one?”

Richarlison notched 53 goals from 152 appearances in all competitions during four seasons with Everton.

He is still young enough to turn things around at Spurs. But it remains to be seen how much patience both management and fans have with the star in north London.

He divides opinion among fans and needs to start proving his worth to the club.

It has been a superb beginning to Postecoglou’s reign, with Tottenham sitting second in the standings going into the weekend fixtures.

Whether they can maintain that upward curve might depend on getting the very best out of Richarlison over the full campaign.

READ MORE: Tottenham star left stranded as prime suitors ‘deny’ interest in January rescue mission