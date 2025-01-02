Thomas Kristensen is being courted by Tottenham in January

Tottenham are reportedly ‘in a race’ with two other clubs, including Leicester City, for the services of 6ft 5in Udinese centre-back Thomas Kristensen, who could be sold for a low fee.

Spurs’ defensive issues at the moment are very clear. Favoured centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are both sidelined, meaning Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray have been paired together at the back.

Gray had played the position just once before December, but has played there a further seven times, with Tottenham conceding 17 goals in those games.

It is clear they would rather an actual centre-back there to shore things up, and Football Insider reports they are ‘in a race’ for Udinese man Kristensen.

Also courting the 6ft 5in Denmark under-21 international are Leicester and Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham’s January interest stems from a trip to watch the centre-back in action in Serie A in December, a game against Fiorentina in which Kristensen won 100 per cent of his tackles, made five clearances and headed clear three times, while not being dribbled past once.

The report states Udinese value the defender at £16.5million (€19.9m/$20.4m) and they could be ‘tempted’ by an offer of that value.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Tottenham priorities clear

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham are planning to strengthen four positions if they can in January: centre-back, goalkeeper, winger and striker.

Kristensen, if he is signed, would of course cover the first of those positions.

If he is as cheap as the report suggests he could be, Spurs would have more money to splash in other areas.

It would seem a cheap snare for Tottenham, too. They have spent more than the £16.5million it may take for Kristensen on three of the centre-backs in their squad: Dragusin, Romero and Van de Ven.

They also paid above that value for centre-back Davinson Sanchez, who no longer plays for the north London club.

Tottenham round-up: Sam Johnstone courted

Another priority position could be strengthened soon, with Tottenham looking into the signing of Sam Johnstone on a loan deal from Wolves, amid Guglielmo Vicario’s injured spell.

Spurs have also been offered two more centre-backs: Fikayo Tomori and Ben Godfrey, and are considering the signing of the first.

However, it’s reported they have turned their nose up at the latter, who they wanted while he was still at Everton, before his move to Atalanta.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could be pursued by Tottenham in January.

What should Tottenham’s main priority be?