De Zerbi makes bizarre ‘best coach’ claim as Tottenham called a ‘disgrace’

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi strangely suggested he would be ‘the best coach in Italy’ after his team drew 0-0 at home against Everton on Saturday, while a Sky Sports pundit revealed which aspect of their poor form is a ‘disgrace’.

Tottenham backed De Zerbi heavily in the summer transfer window, spending over £330million and breaking their transfer record twice. Mateus Fernandes joined in a club-record £85m deal before the transfer was eclipsed by the £100m capture of Sandro Tonali.

Despite a plethora of big signings, Spurs have started the new campaign poorly.

The goalless draw with Everton saw Spurs go four league matches without a win or even a goal.

De Zerbi is expected to turn things around and fire Spurs up the Premier League table as he is a highly rated coach with a great squad at his disposal.

But concern is growing among supporters after consecutive 17th-placed finishes in the last two seasons.

In his post-match press conference (via HaytersTV), De Zerbi hit back at criticism by saying: “In Italy, for example, now, I should be the best coach, no?

“Two games, two clean sheets, or no? Tomorrow, what do you write? Clean sheet or no goals?”

De Zerbi added: “I came last season when the s*** was like this [high]. S***, I repeat.

“I’ve always been, not positive, but realistic.

“Now, I explain. I’m sorry for the results but it’s not immediately the improvement to make a team.

“Today, we played as a team. We didn’t score, we didn’t win, but today, and [against] Nottingham [Forest], I think we played as a team.”

On Sky Sports, Ashley Young labelled Spurs’ lack of attacking output a ‘disgrace’.

Tottenham attackers ‘not good enough’

“As professionals you’re going to look at that, six hours and we’ve not scored a goal? It’s a disgrace,” he said.

“It’s not good enough at all and there needs to be a big conversation amongst the players.

“The players need to talk and say, ‘We need to take this on ourselves. We’ve brought in players and we’re just not scoring goals, we’re not creating chances and we’re not looking like a team that’s going to score’.”

Spurs chiefs have reportedly reached a decision on whether they will sack De Zerbi at this early stage of the campaign.