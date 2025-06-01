Ange Postecoglou is increasingly likely to be sacked by Tottenham in the coming days and the club has held recent talks with a potential successor, per reports.

Postecoglou led Tottenham to winning their first major trophy in 17 years by lifting the Europa League, which grants them entry to next season’s Champions League.

However, a dismal Premier League campaign, which saw Tottenham finish 17th in the table – their worst season since 1976/77 – is still likely to result in Postecoglou getting axed.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Tottenham have held talks with Brentford manager Thomas Frank ‘this week’ about replacing Postecoglou as manager of the London side.

“Understand Tottenham had direct contact with Thomas Frank this week,” Aouna posted on X.

“The Danish manager talked with Spurs about the project and some transfer targets for the summer.

“Tottenham are considering several candidates if Ange Postecoglou is sacked but Frank high on list.”

Thomas Frank among three Prem bosses liked by Tottenham

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney revealed this morning (June 1) that Postecoglou has ‘less than a 5% chance’ of keeping his job at Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been left, unsurprisingly, unimpressed by the club’s performance in the Premier League, and the Europa League success won’t be enough to save him.

Tottenham’s links with Brentford boss Frank is nothing new, but the chances of him being appointed as their new coach grow more likely by the day.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on December 13 last year that Frank would be interested in joining Spurs if the opportunity came, but he always intended to see out the 2024/25 season with Brentford.

Frank isn’t the only manager on Tottenham’s radar, however.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed in an exclusive report for TEAMtalk on April 15 that Fulham manager Marco Silva also has admirers at Tottenham.

Silva is understood to be firmly in the running. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is also liked, but he may be more difficult to appoint after he signed a new contract with the Cherries last month.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will inevitably be linked with a return, but as Jacobs revealed for TEAMtalk on February 13, the coach is fully focused on his job with the United States and he is looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, so won’t leave that post before then.

