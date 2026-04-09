2025 signing warned Tottenham career could be ‘over’ amid ‘baffling’ treatment

Xavi Simons has been warned he has just seven games to save his Tottenham Hotspur career, while a Sky Sports reporter has analysed how Roberto De Zerbi could use the attacking midfielder.

Simons arrived in north London last summer when Tottenham paid RB Leipzig €60million (£52m) for his services. Simons arrived with a great reputation, having emerged as a key player for Leipzig and the Netherlands national team.

However, it took the playmaker time to adapt to the Premier League. His first season has been underwhelming, as he has notched just four goals and five assists in 38 games so far.

Simons was expected to step up and be Spurs’ main creative spark in the absence of players such as Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus, but he has struggled to live up to the hype.

On talkSPORT’s Inside Spurs podcast, presenters Abbi Summers and Sonny Snelling predicted what life could be like for Simons under new head coach De Zerbi.

“This is a fresh slate for him,” Summers said. “I’m hoping that we’re going to actually start to see some performances.

“But also at the same time I think that the formation will suit him. I think the playing style will suit him more.

“Obviously he’s still going to get the same amount of time and space on the ball. He’s going have to just think a bit faster and be a bit stronger.

“But I think that this manager will suit him way more than the other two.”

Summers added: “I’m looking at De Zerbi to try and get the best out of Xavi Simons – especially positionally as well.

“I think for him, he has to start in that number ten role. You’ve got to be able to give something, you’ve got to be able to provide.

“If he cannot provide under De Zerbi, he isn’t going to provide under anybody.”

Snelling warned: “His Tottenham career is over [if he doesn’t perform].”

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Xavi Simons moves on from ‘baffling’ Tudor treatment

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has taken a look at Spurs’ potential first lineup under De Zerbi when they face Sunderland on Sunday.

After backing Simons to play a ‘huge role’ under De Zerbi, Bridge wrote: ‘The curious case of Xavi Simons will enter its next chapter.

‘He starred in the Champions League last 16 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid with two goals, but was then dropped by [Igor] Tudor for the 3-0 drubbing by relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

‘It was a baffling decision by the Croatian, but under De Zerbi, he could be given a start in the No 10 role, where he is far more effective than out on the left wing.

‘Spurs are lacking creativity, and with Dejan Kulusevski expected to miss the rest of the season and James Maddison still recovering from his ACL injury, Simons will have a huge role under De Zerbi.’

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