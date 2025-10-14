Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to express interest in signing Rangers and Belgium ace Nico Raskin, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk, and with the cost of a potential move likely to set a new transfer record at Ibrox.

Raskin’s future at Rangers remains uncertain, despite Russell Martin’s exit, as the 24-year-old midfielder continues to attract attention from top clubs across Europe. Previously linked by sources with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Burnley, Raskin has now emerged as a target for Tottenham, who have added the Belgian international to their shortlist as they prioritise strengthening their central midfield in upcoming transfer windows.

This development adds further intrigue to a saga that has already seen interest from Italy, Spain, and now Germany, with top Serie A and Bundesliga clubs also monitoring the dynamic midfielder.

Raskin, who joined Rangers from Standard Liege in January 2023 for approximately £2million, has been a standout performer, blending tenacity, vision, and versatility.

His recent displays for Belgium during the international break have earned fresh plaudits, showcasing his ability to compete at a high level.

However, his desire for a move away from Ibrox this summer led to tensions, with former Rangers manager Martin sidelining him from the squad. Martin’s stance at the time, emphasising that he only wanted players “all in and committed to the project,” had left Raskin’s departure looking increasingly likely in the summer.

Sources say that the next manager of Rangers will know that they have to build the side around Raskin but they face the risk of losing him to a very good bid in the January window. Rangers had been in advanced talks with Steven Gerrard to become their next boss, but he eventually decided the timing was not right for a return.

Tottenham’s interest marks a significant escalation. Under Thomas Frank, Spurs see Raskin as a potential solution to bolster their midfield, offering energy and depth for their Premier League and European ambitions.

READ MORE ⚪ Tottenham star is about to discover whether he’s going to be replaced – transfer insider

Tottenham target Nico Raskin to cost £20-25m

Wolves and Crystal Palace remain in the race, with the former viewing him as a key addition for Vitor Pereira’s squad, while Palace seeks to reinforce their midfield options.

Meanwhile, Rangers could demand £20-25m for Raskin, whose contract runs until 2027, factoring in a sell-on clause owed to Liege. A sale at that price would make Raskin Rangers’ record departure, eclipsing the £19.6m deal that took Calvin Bassey to Ajax in July 2022.

With interest now spanning the Premier League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, Raskin’s next move is one to watch. As the January window approaches, Rangers face a critical decision: cash in on their star or risk further unrest.

TEAMtalk revealed in June that Rangers could hold out for as much as £25m before selling the playmaker, which shows just how highly they rate him.

We understand Raskin was open to leaving Ibrox in the summer to test himself out at a new club. He was well aware of the interest in his signature, particularly from Palace.

But Raskin ended up staying at Rangers due to a lack of concrete offers. Things could be different in 2026, however.

Spurs news: Ivan Toney truth; Porto target

Meanwhile, sources have provided TEAMtalk with an update on Ivan Toney amid claims the striker could join Spurs or Chelsea in January.

Porto talent Victor Froholdt is a midfielder Spurs are tracking alongside Raskin.

You can find out all the details on a potential move for the Dane here.

Spurs quiz: Two clubs before