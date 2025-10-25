Tottenham are planning to sign a new goalkeeper in January and are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of an experienced Barcelona star, though TEAMtalk understands that the Blues could have the edge in the race.

Thomas Frank wants to strengthen in multiple areas, and we have reported that he wants to bring in a new shot-stopper to rival Guglielmo Vicario for a starting spot.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed on October 11 that Spurs are already running the rule over multiple goalkeeper targets ahead of the January window.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Barcelona are prepared to let 33-year-old keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen leave, after they signed Joan Garcia over the summer.

Garcia started Barcelona’s first six LaLiga games of this season, before he suffered an injury, and Wojciech Szczesny has replaced him in the starting XI, with Ter Stegen still recovering from an injury of his own.

Bailey claims that Tottenham are in the mix to sign Ter Stegen in January, while Chelsea and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on his situation.

The three Premier League clubs have reportedly been ‘approached’ and ‘offered’ the chance to sign the German on loan, with Barcelona willing to sanction his exit.

Chelsea evaluating loan deal for Barcelona star

However, while Tottenham intend to sign a new goalkeeper and Ter Stegen represents an experienced and a potentially perfect option – we understand that Chelsea could be difficult to beat in the race.

In an exclusive update on October 22, TEAMtalk insider Jones revealed why Chelsea could look to sign Ter Stegen on loan, and wait until next summer to bring in AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan, who remains a target.

“It would not surprise me if Chelsea looked into getting Ter Stegen on loan for the second half of the season.

“They want to make sure they are well prepared for any big moments and will definitely not want to be caught short in such a key position, which has been a concern already.

“Obviously, he will be swamped with offers, so competing for a spot may not turn out to be something that appeals to him. The wages situation could come into the equation, too.

“But I still think Chelsea will attempt to sign Maignan on a permanent deal, and that would happen in the summer, so getting Ter Stegen in short-term for now could be an option.

“It has become clear that a move from Barca is on the horizon, so let’s see how this opens up. Chelsea have definitely had interest in him in recent times and will be fully briefed on his situation ahead of any decision.”

And while Man Utd have also been linked with Ter Stegen, if summer signing Senne Lammens continues to perform well, it’s likely Ruben Amorim will have other priorities in the January window.

Latest Tottenham news: Exit beckons / Enquiry made

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Jones has exclusively revealed that Tottenham are increasingly likely to sell Richarlison in January, as they look to bring in new faces in his position.

Everton are thought to be keeping tabs on their former player’s situation as they aim to strengthen up front in the next transfer window.

In other news, Rudy Galetti has revealed that Spurs and Chelsea have enquired about the potential signing of Nigerian winger Sani Suleiman, who has been in excellent form.