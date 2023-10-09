Tottenham officially announce Fabio Paratici successor who played key role in impressive Aston Villa signings

Johan Lange has been appointed as Tottenham’s new technical director as the club have finally announced a replacement for Fabio Paratici.

Lange has performed a similar role at Premier League rivals Aston Villa since the summer of 2020, but will begin work at Spurs from November 1.

Tottenham’s chief football officer Scott Munn said: “Johan has demonstrated an excellent track record of scouting and signing many talented and successful youth and senior players.

“He is a welcome addition as we strengthen our football operations.”

Lange will have responsibility for recruitment, analytics and talent identification across our senior and academy teams.

During his time at Villa, Lange oversaw several high-profile player transfers, with the likes of Matty Cash, Emi Martinez, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins all arriving at Villa Park.

The Dane also has a background in coaching, having been assistant coach at FC Copenhagen before taking up roles as Development Director and then Technical Director at the same club.

Dane replaces Paratici in key Tottenham role

Lange replaces Paratici in north London after the Italian resigned back in April after his appeal against a lengthy ban from the sport was rejected by the Italian Football Federation.

Paratici initially stepped back from his role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March after he was handed a 30-month suspension from the game for his involvement in Juventus’ financial scandal earlier this year.

The 51-year-old was one of 12 executives who received bans, with Juventus also being handed a points deduction for their handling of player exchange deals.

Tottenham had been strongly tipped to move for Roma general manager Tiago Pinto to replace Paratici but have now stelled on Lange instead.

Spurs are back in action on October 23 when they host Fulham in the Premier League.

