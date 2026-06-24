Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has revealed the “only reason” Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford would head to north London this summer – and it’s not for the football.

Spurs have joined some big clubs in the chase for Rashford of late. While Barcelona appear to have dropped back after signing Anthony Gordon, TEAMtalk is aware Bayern Munich want the United winger.

The move to Barca being taken off the table has thrown a spanner into the works, but the Red Devils are adamant about selling and have set a £40million release clause – only Liverpool and Manchester City are excluded.

Tottenham could therefore land Rashford if they were willing to pay £40million, but a recent report suggested they want to make an offer below that.

The money they could offer might be the only way they get to the United forward, though, per their former scout King.

He told Tottenham News: “I think he would be a better signing than what they’ve got.

“If he goes back to Barcelona he gets Champions League and the same with Manchester United. If he wants to get out of Man Utd, I’m surprised Barcelona haven’t signed him permanently.

“The only reason he would go to Tottenham at this stage is for the money.”

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Rashford still wants Barca

Prior to his move to Barcelona, Rashford was eager to head to the Spanish giants, and during his loan there, he suggested if it was up to him, he’d remain at the club.

They had a £26million option to buy him, but instead opted for the £70million swoop on Gordon, and with both players operating from the left wing, the chance of Rashford being signed feels slim.

But should the United man get his way, then he will be heading back to the Nou Camp.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware that Rashford’s goals haven’t changed – he wants to be in the Barca squad next season.

Even while sources have told us there have been positive talks with Bayern, the Englishman remains enamoured by the prospect of heading back to Spain.

For Tottenham, who don’t want to pay £40million and can’t offer Champions League football, there does indeed seem to be a roadblock.

But it is also far from certain that Rashford heads to Barca this summer, so who leads the chase is currently not clear.

United are ready to sell and they don’t care much who it’s to, so anybody coming in to pay the release clause is in a good spot, but whether Rashford says yes amid his Barca desires remains to be seen.

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