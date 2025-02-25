Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hoping to agree on a new deal with a key midfielder Ange Postecoglou claims is finally getting ‘back to the levels he wants’ after a difficult couple of years in north London.

Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur is the player in question, with the 27-year-old starting to reproduce the sort of form he was showing before his ACL injury suffered against Leicester back in February 2023.

It’s been a tough 24 months for Bentancur as he’s battled back from the serious knee injury, while also being hampered by minor issues that have slowed down his progress and led to struggles with his form.

However, the 27-year-old has been showing glimpses of his best form returning in recent weeks and was outstanding in the 4-1 victory at Ipswich Town over the weekend.

To that end, the Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have ‘opened talks’ with Bentancur regarding a bumper new contract, although it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement for a player who will be free to walk away from the club for nothing in the summer of 2026.

Indeed, it’s been reported that Bentancur’s current contract situation has led him to consider his future plans, with Spurs trying to convince him that their project is worth staying for.

Keeping hold of the South American would be crucial going forward, given the experience he has in a squad that is only getting younger due to the club’s stance on turning to talented teenagers in recent windows.

At 27, Bentancur should be hitting the peak of his powers, although there is every likelihood that the club will still look to bring in a new defensive midfielder after being linked with numerous names lately.

Postecoglou relieved to see Bentancur finding form again

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has spoken about his delight that the midfielder is “getting back to the levels he wants to be at”.

Speaking on the eve of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, the Tottenham boss praised Bentancur for his performance levels in recent weeks and also touched on his contract situation.

The Australian, who has eased the pressure on his own job after three successive league wins, said: “Rodri has been great. In terms of his contract situation, that is handled by other people. In this later period, he is really getting back to the levels he wants to be at.

“He just needs regular game time and he is getting up to speed. Really good guy around the group and he’s experienced now.

“From our perspective, in this run in, he’s going to be really important.”

In terms of facing City again, who Spurs thumped 4-0 at The Etihad earlier in the season, Postecoglou added: “You’re always looking forward to the challenge. Manchester City are an outstanding football club, great manager, still got great footballers and still play really challenging football to any opponent.

“We’ve enjoyed our games against them, whether that was this year or last year.

“They’re going to try and win, they’re going to try and play expansively and we are going to try and do the same. It’s going to be a good test for us.”

