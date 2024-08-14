Tottenham are reported to have made contact with the agent of Monaco defender Vanderson, while they could help clear the path for the Brazilian’s signature by allowing another unwanted defender to leave and reunite with former boss Jose Mourinho.

Money remains available for Ange Postecoglou to add more quality and depth to his Tottenham squad over the remainder of the window despite having already spent over £100m on the likes of Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke. And while the forward line remains an area of focus – we understand that Eberechi Eze is still a player Postecoglou would love to get hold of – the Aussie is also open to further additions in defence.

Indeed, having allowed the likes of Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon, Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal to depart this summer, Spurs are somewhat light on options to play in the backline and would look slightly vulnerable were another injury and suspension crisis to engulf them in the same way as happened last season.

As a result, Postecoglou is open to adding more options to his defence if the right players become available.

To that end, reports in Brazil claim Spurs have made contact with the agents of Monaco full-back Vanderson, who is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in Ligue 1.

Postecoglou has Pedro Porro as his first-choice option there this season, while Gray can also provide cover there, having excelled in the role for Leeds United last season.

However, with Royal this week finalising a £12.8m move to AC Milan, Spurs do have space in their squad to add another quality option.

Tottenham transfers: One in, one out as Mourinho targets reunion

And it seems as though Spurs are now ready to follow up on their long-standing interest in Vanderson, having scouted the £49,000 a week star for the best part of a year.

According to the claims, Monaco are seeking a fee of around €40m (£34.3m) for the 23-year-old, who appeared 20 times in Ligue 1 last season, scoring three times and adding one assist.

The player is said to be aware of Tottenham’s interest and with talks reportedly opening with his camp over a possible deal, the player is waiting to see if a fee can be struck between the two clubs before deciding on whether the move is in his best interests and knowing he would not be a guaranteed starter in north London.

Manchester United also had a long-standing interest in signing the Brazilian, though that has now been shelved following their capture on Tuesday of Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

However, the next piece of business Tottenham strike could actually be another departure and reports in Spain claim former manager Mourinho is looking to raid N17 for Sergio Reguilon.

The Spanish full-back was brought to north London by Mourinho in a £25m deal from Real Madrid in September 2020.

But despite a promising start, Reguilon never quite lived up to the hype for Tottenham and has been allowed to make several loan moves away – the most high-profile being a move to Manchester United last summer.

Now with Reguilon slipping even further out the picture, Postecoglou has made it clear he is open to the player’s exit and that all offers for his services will be considered.

To that end, AS now reports that Mouirnho wants to reunite with Reguilon for Fenerbahce and is preparing an offer to reunite with the six-times capped Spain international.

With just a year left on his deal, this summer represents their final chance to sell the player, though it is unlikely they will get even close to half their initial investment.