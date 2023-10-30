Tottenham outcast at risk of being dumped by loan club in January; they’re ‘very disappointed’

Things have gone from bad to worse for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who seems to be no longer wanted by his loan takers Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig side signed Ndombele on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, which also saw them purchase Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham in a permanent deal. While their verdict of Sanchez has been positive so far, it is the opposite for Ndombele.

According to Star, Galatasaray are ‘very disappointed’ with the midfielder, who has fallen ‘far below expectations’. Only one of his seven appearances for them so far has been as a starter.

Galatasaray are already concerned about some of Ndombele’s injury issues and Star even suggests they could terminate his loan during the next transfer window.

It would leave Tottenham with a dilemma, since they would quickly have to find another taker for Ndombele if he could not force his way into Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Ironically, they are considering reinforcing their midfield in January, when they will be sending Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr off to the Africa Cup of Nations and contemplating the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso.

However, the report does not indicate whether Tottenham could reintegrate former France international Ndombele to provide cover, or if they would be ready to cast him aside again.

When they bought him from Lyon in 2019, Ndombele became the most expensive signing in Tottenham history. Across 91 appearances for the club, though, he struggled to prove his worth.

Tottenham trying to find buyer for Ndombele

His current spell with Galatasaray is his third loan away from Tottenham after previous spells back at Lyon and then at Napoli. Although he became a Serie A champion last season, it was not in a prominent enough role to secure a permanent move to Italy.

Galatasaray are believed to have an option to buy Ndombele for €15m, but judging by the current state of affairs, it seems highly improbable that they would exercise it.

Ndombele’s contract with Tottenham is only due to run until the end of next season, so they face a race against time to find an actual buyer for the 26-year-old.

READ MORE: Target ready for record move, as Tottenham battle Arsenal for impressive centre-back signing