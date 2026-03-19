Tottenham to ‘part ways’ with regular starter as Inter Milan ‘go all the way’ for signing – Fabrizio Romano

A Tottenham star will do all he can to ensure Spurs avoid relegation this season, but regardless of the outcome, he’ll leave the club in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham are in a dogfight to secure their Premier League status, and Sunday’s crunch clash with Nottingham Forest could go a long way to determining both clubs’ fate.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario might be more important than most as far as avoiding the drop is concerned. And after Igor Tudor’s brief experiment with Antonin Kinsky in goal was brutally cut short, it’ll be Vicario in net from here on out.

However, the latest from journalists Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Morreto states the final few matches this season will be Vicario’s swansong in north London.

Prior reports have talked up a move to Inter Milan, with the Serie A leaders going in search of a successor to Yann Sommer whose contract expires in the summer.

Reporting on YouTube, Romano insisted Vicario is “one of three” goalkeepers Inter are looking at, but of the trio, it’s Vicario who is the “hottest” in terms of “contacts” that have already taken place.

Romano then added: “Vicario is doing his utmost to help in a desperate situation from now until the end of the season, but then it will be time to part ways.

“Inter Milan are continuing to work hard on securing Vicario’s signature.”

Fellow journalist, Matteo Morreto, went on to declare Vicario is Inter’s “number one” target and he’s the “favourite” to join the Serie A giant.

He finished his section of the update by declaring Inter want to “go all the way” for Vicario.

Vicario isn’t the only big name Spurs could wave goodbye to at season’s end even if they do avoid relegation.

Aside from Vicario, The Telegraph recently claimed Spurs will listen to offers for captain Cristian Romero and fellow defender, Pedro Porro.

Spurs fans may question why their club would willingly sell three of their regular starters. But if this season has taught us anything, it’s that Tottenham need to hit the reset button and that’ll begin with a monumental overhaul of their playing squad.

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Latest Tottenham news – Tudor sack mood shifts

In other news, Tottenham are set to keep Igor Tudor in charge for this weekend’s pivotal relegation six‑pointer against Nottingham Forest, TEAMtalk can confirm, though sources insist the Croatian is not out of the woods yet and have explained why their hunt for a possible new interim option remains ongoing.

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