Tottenham pave way for double signing by transfer listing two stars; game over as one set for homecoming

Spurs are set to clear space in their squad for a new striker and midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have put two players up for sale so they can fund summer moves for a new striker and attacking midfielder, separate reports from the same source have revealed.

Spurs will be listening to offers for central midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and winger Bryan Gil this summer, according to Football Insider, as they aim to clear space for their dream double signing.

Hojbjerg is approaching the final year of his contract with Tottenham, where he has not been happy with his drop in starts since Ange Postecoglou became head coach. He could have left in January, but now Spurs are preparing for his summer sale.

Meanwhile, the same outlet has named Gil as a candidate to be sold after failing to prove himself in the Premier League. The Spaniard has been loaned back to LaLiga several times and it is that market towards which Tottenham are now trying to sell him permanently.

No specific candidates to buy Hojbjerg or Gil have been identified, nor what the asking prices for their signatures are, but their time at Tottenham seems to be running out.

It should pave the way for Tottenham to reshape the squad further in Postecoglou’s image. The reports reiterate he has two priorities to add to his team: a recognised centre-forward, plus Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White could be on the move this summer after Forest suffered a points deduction for Profit and Sustainability breaches. The prospect of relegation to the Championship would only heighten his potential availability, although Tottenham wouldn’t be the only candidates to lift him back up to the Premier League in that case.

The former Wolves prospect has also been linked with Spurs’ arch-rivals Arsenal, as well as fellow Londoners, West Ham United.

Spurs still seeking striker signing

An attacking midfielder, Gibbs-White is versatile enough to contribute almost anywhere in the final third. But the idea of bringing in a proven striker still lingers in Tottenham’s minds.

It has done ever since the emotional sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer. Tottenham’s initial reaction was simply to go for a long-term prospect, Alejo Veliz, who is now on loan at Sevilla.

Postecoglou could take Spurs to another level with an elite centre-forward at his disposal, so several candidates will be considered in an attempt to address that shortfall in their squad.

It is likely that Spurs will have to pay more money to sign two players like that than how much they will receive by selling Hojbjerg and Gil, as well as other fringe players like Giovani Lo Celso.

