Tottenham ‘plan to accept’ offer for disgruntled star, as three huge clubs prepare moves

Tottenham will accept the sale of a star whose stock has fallen under Ange Postecoglou, and a report has named three huge clubs who are ready to pounce.

Spurs are very much a club on the rise under Postecoglou who has been a breath of fresh air for the Premier League. The ex-Celtic boss wasted no time implementing his front-foot and progressive style of play. Tottenham are once again among the most pleasing on the eye to watch and thus far, results on the pitch have greatly improved.

Son Heung-min’s late winner against a scrappy Luton Town side on Saturday helped shore up Tottenham’s Champions League qualification hopes.

Fifth position is expected to be good enough to qualify for the UCL thanks to the competition’s expanded format next term. Spurs currently sit in fifth spot and hold a hefty eight-point advantage over sixth-placed Manchester United.

Success stories have been dotted all over the pitch in north London this season. However, one player whose career has not benefitted from the arrival of Postecoglou is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The combative Dane, 28, had been a regular starter under former bosses Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

However, Postecoglou has favoured Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma as his go-to midfield pairing. What’s more, Tottenham are determined to add Conor Gallagher to the mix this upcoming summer and the latest from the Sunday Times suggests they’ll get their wish.

Hojbjerg’s bleak situation thus appears like it’ll become even gloomier if he remains with the club next term.

As such, speculation he’ll be sold this summer has swirled and according to a report via Goal, Hojbjerg will depart.

Time up for Hojbjerg, Italian and Spanish giants circling

It’s claimed Spurs ‘plan to accept’ an offer for Hojbjerg this summer. At that point, the midfielder will only have a year left on his contract and an exit makes perfect sense.

The report touts three European giants who are all showing interest in the player – Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli.

The ideal scenario for Spurs would be a bidding war between two or even all of those clubs. Tottenham will hope to recoup all of the £15m (prior to add-ons) they paid to sign Hojbjerg from Southampton four years ago.

Hojbjerg had been heavily linked with leaving Tottenham last summer and was lined up by Fulham who sought a replacement for Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha was on the cusp of sealing a switch to Bayern Munich, though when Hojbjerg rejected Fulham, the Cottagers pulled the plug on Palhinha’s switch to Bavaria.

The Evening Standard subsequently reported Hojbjerg believes he still has what it takes to be a regular starter at Champions League-calibre clubs.

If the current season were to end today, only Juventus of the three interested teams would be competing in next season’s UCL.

Atletico currently sit fifth in LaLiga, while Napoli are struggling down in eighth place in Serie A. Juventus are third in Italy’s top flight and only a disastrous end to the campaign would see them miss out of UCL qualification.

