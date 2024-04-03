Tottenham ‘plan to accept’ reluctant summer sale of star they rejected bids for in January

Spurs have been tipped to sell Emerson Royal despite rejecting bids in January

Tottenham have been tipped to reluctantly cash in on defender Emerson Royal this summer and one source has detailed where he’s likely to move.

Emerson, 25, left a lot to be desired with his early displays at Tottenham following £25.8m arrival from Barcelona in 2021.

The 10-cap Brazil international slowly but surely began to change public opinion during the 2022/23 campaign, though the mid-season arrival of Pedro Porro presented a problem.

Porro has excelled in Emerson’s right-back spot under Ange Postecoglou and alongside Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie, forms one quarter of what could potentially be Spurs’ backline for the next half-decade.

The end result has seen Emerson relegated to a bench role. The versatile defender has also covered at centre-back at various times this season.

Football Insider and Football London both reported bids from Saudi Arabia were tabled for Emerson in January.

Spurs had zero intention of selling Emerson who remains a valuable depth piece and the bids were duly rejected.

However, according to a fresh update from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the outcome could be different at season’s end.

PREM PREDICTIONS: Liverpool, Arsenal run riot; Tottenham come unstuck; big Chelsea v Man Utd verdict

Emerson sale to help fund new arrivals

O’Rourke suggested Tottenham plan to spend heavily this summer. Qualifying for the Champions League will boost their spending power, though recouping sizeable fees from player sales may also be required to ensure they can land the calibre of targets they crave.

As such, O’Rourke claimed Emerson may well be among those the club wave goodbye to and FI’s headline read: ‘Tottenham plan to accept Emerson Royal offer.’

The inference there is if Saudi sides thunder back in with lucrative bids, Tottenham will reluctantly give the green light to a sale.

“Emerson Royal had a bit of interest from Saudi Pro League sides in the January transfer window,” said O’Rourke.

“Pedro Porro seems to be the clear first-choice right-back for Postecoglou and Spurs.

“If there’s any interest in Emerson this summer then Spurs will have to make a decision on his future.

“If they are going to be busy in the transfer window this summer then they’re going to have to balance the books.”

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Tottenham sales and how they fared after leaving: Kane, Bale, Berbatov…

Postecoglou has publicly confirmed Tottenham are in the market for another centre-half despite the arrival of Radu Dragusin in the winter window.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is Postecoglou’s dream midfield addition thanks to his energy, drive and versatility.

Spurs may yet opt to trigger the modest £15m option in Timo Werner’s loan deal. Signing a direct replacement for Harry Kane in a move that may hoover up most of the summer budget could also be on the agenda.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham fury as Son Heung-min ‘legend’ claim brutally shut down by former Chelsea star