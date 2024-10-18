Tottenham plan to protect forward before eventually cutting him loose in brutal process

Richarlison may be kept out of the Tottenham side before being sold in the summer

Tottenham will reportedly slowly reintegrate Richarlison into the side after his spell on the sidelines through injury, but only because they want him to be fit so he can be sold soon.

Richarlison has played just 25 minutes for Spurs this season, and has not played since Tottenham’s second game of the Premier League season, in August. He picked up an injury which has kept him out of all football.

Ange Postecoglou has stated the forward has done “good work” in getting back fit, and has trained with his Tottenham team-mates, with the manager hoping he’ll be available for this weekend.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, he will not be rushed back, and that is partially because Spurs want to ensure he’s fit so he may be sold in the summer.

Indeed, the report states he will be ‘carefully’ reintegrated, ‘in part to protect his value with a prospective sale in mind for next summer’.

That will potentially cut his playing time before he’s pushed out.

It’s said that the club are intent on helping Richarlison maintain his fitness, which will help the team, but also due to the fact they are weighing up his future.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Richarlison has recently had suitors

If he is to be pushed out, it is likely that the Brazilian will have suitors.

In September, it was stated Vasco da Gama were interested in taking him on board.

That followed interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer window.

While Richarlison suggested he did not want to move there as his “dreams are bigger” than the money potentially paid to him, he may have little choice, and if he plays a small amount upon return from injury, there might not be lots of options for the striker.

Tottenham round-up: Important players on radar

Spurs have some players on their radar who could make for important players at the club.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been frequently linked with the north London outfit, and former Tottenham scout Bryan King feels he could continue his development well under Postecoglou.

Also on the radar is Atalanta right-back Raoul Bellanova, who has been watched by Fabio Paratici.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking into the signing of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, though Liverpool could already have them beat in that race, with the suggestion he dreams of a move to a club like them.

Richarlison’s Tottenham career

In 68 games at Tottenham, Richarlison has scored just 15 goals and assisted another eight.

It will be unsurprising if, in the event he has another poor season this campaign, he is shipped elsewhere.