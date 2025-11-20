Tottenham are on the lookout for midfield targets ahead of January as Thomas Frank’s side anticipate the potential exit of Yves Bissouma, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have indicated that Spurs would be willing to let the 29-year-old move on in the new year, and as such, they are identifying targets for the midfield.

Primarily, it is expected that they will aim to sign an attacker as a priority, with a defender also a real possibility as they look to invest and show ambitions to challenge for the Champions League positions.

But midfield is another area of need over the course of 2026, with Bissouma central to the situation.

The Malian international is yet to make a single appearance this season. He was dropped from Frank’s squad for persistent lateness ahead of the Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain in August, and has since been sidelined with an ankle injury.

His contract expires in the summer, and it could prove to be the case that he holds out to move as a free agent at the end of the summer.

However, we understand that Tottenham would move him on in January if the right conditions arise, giving them an opportunity to further strengthen.

Tottenham already set to make one midfield signing

Tottenham are very likely to sign Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal at the end of his loan from Bayern Munich.

The loan deal gives Spurs the option to sign the midfielder permanently if they pay a fee of £27m to the German giants.

Palhinha has featured in all 11 of Tottenham’s Premier League games this term, starting in 10, and scoring two goals.

Yet sources indicate there will also be scope for an additional figure to be signed as well.

We have consistently reported that Frank will be given the full backing of the club’s hierarchy in the coming transfer windows.

Spurs’ hunt for midfield targets is still in its formative stages, though we already revealed that Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk is one player who has been considered.

