Tottenham are showing confirmed interest in signing arguably Aston Villa’s best player amid yet more PSR concerns for Unai Emery’s side.

Aston Villa are primed to sell Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle for roughly £40m. As a homegrown player, the proceeds from that deal will be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Villa’s books.

But according to the Daily Mail, Emery will NOT be given the funds from that move to put towards new signings.

The report stressed Villa are still grappling with PSR concerns and the Ramsey money will balance the books rather than fund new arrivals.

Instead, if Emery wants to make significant additions in the final weeks of the window, another sale on top of Ramsey is required.

Leon Bailey is the subject of discussions with Roma but the talks are centring on a loan that contains an option to buy.

According to the Mail, it’s the almost unthinkable sale of Morgan Rogers that could finally free Villa up to spend and that’s where Tottenham come in.

The report read: ‘Villa are adamant they do not have to sell any of their star men, with Morgan Rogers and John McGinn among those currently deemed off limits.

‘That has not quelled interest in Rogers, though, and Daily Mail Sport can reveal Tottenham are the latest club to be showing interest in the 23-year-old attacker.

‘Given Villa’s insistence that Rogers cannot leave in this window, it is unclear whether Spurs will bid if they are given no encouragement, but Rogers – who is in line for the PFA Young Player of the Year award – remains hugely admired across Europe.’

What about Eberechi Eze and Savinho?

Spurs are determined to sign at least one more attacker in the final weeks of the window and at present, their focus is on Eberechi Eze and Savinho.

Spurs have tabled one bid for Savinho worth £42m and reports -albeit less reliable ones – have claimed a second offer worth around £60m has also been knocked back.

The Times recently stated Man City are demanding £67m before letting the Brazilian winger go.

Eze, meanwhile, is open to joining Spurs and it’s Tottenham – not Arsenal – who have positioned themselves as strong favourites to seal a deal.

Eze’s £68m release clause expires today (Friday). That won’t deter Spurs who always intended to try their hand with a lower amount – speculated to be £55m – anyway. Palace will demand the same £68m fee if selling on the open market.

Only if Tottenham fail to sign one or both of Eze and Savinho are they likely to push for Rogers. And as the Mail stated, Villa are dead set against selling – even if striking a deal would allow for reinforcements to arrive.

VOTE: Where will Tottenham finish this season? ⬇️