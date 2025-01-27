Tottenham are in talks to sign a highly-rated Premier League winger and an England international as part of a triple coup, while multiple sources have confirmed the club’s decision on whether to sack Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham’s Premier League form can only be described as dire at present, with the 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Sunday their sixth league loss in the last seven matches.

Tottenham are just eight points clear of the relegation zone with over half of the season played. It’s a significant sample size and manager Ange Postecoglou is at his lowest ebb since arriving from Celtic.

However, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has told TEAMtalk that the Australian is not in immediate danger of losing his job.

Instead, the club are understanding of the monumental injury crisis that has ravaged Postecoglou’s squad and as such, their focus is on how to back their manager in the market as opposed to swinging the axe.

A subsequent update from The Telegraph has echoed Jacobs’ claims. They also claimed part of the reason why Postecoglou isn’t expected to lose his job any time soon is such a decision would be ‘hugely embarrassing’ for the club and chairman Daniel Levy.

The report stated: ‘the prospect of having to finish a third season with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge would be hugely embarrassing and provoke more criticism towards Levy.’

Accordingly, The Telegraph stated Postecoglou will be ‘backed’ in the final week of the transfer window and an outfield player is expected to arrive before the February 3 deadline.

Furthermore, Spurs have ‘held talks’ over two other signings, though they may not arrive until the summer…

Tottenham want three signings

Per the report, ‘Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes are two players Spurs have held talks over as they attempt to set up deals for the summer window, and they are also trying to secure at least one new outfield signing this month.’

Gomes, 24, is out of contract at season’s end and having entered the final six months of his deal, non-French clubs are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the player right now.

Gomes has developed into an all-purpose central midfielder during his time in France. He’s also thrust himself into the mix for England having racked up four caps for his country in 2024.

Encouragingly for Tottenham, a recent report from GiveMeSport claimed Gomes favours signing for Spurs ahead of fellow interested sides Manchester United and West Ham. That’s despite Gomes spending 15 years on Man Utd’s books as a youth player between 2006-20.

Southampton’s Dibling, 18, has caught the eye with a series of dazzling displays on the south coast this season.

Sky Sports recently claimed Southampton have slapped a hefty £55m valuation on the player, though Spurs have shown they’ll spend big on young English talent after forking out £40m to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United last summer.

Competition for Dibling’s signature comes by way of Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa. As such, The Telegraph reported Tottenham are keen to secure some form of agreement with Southampton and Dibling right now that either results in a January switch or sets up a summer arrival.

The report stated: ‘Spurs would ideally like to sign Dibling in January but if that proves beyond them the club are also discussing trying to get an agreement in place for him to move at the end of the season.’

Of more immediate concern to Postecoglou is the addition of an outfield player who’ll arrive before the February 3 deadline. Tottenham’s only signing of the window so far – Antonin Kinsky – is a goalkeeper.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson was mentioned and the striker is available via the loan route. However, it was suggested Ferguson may be reluctant to join Spurs given Richarlison is fit once again and Dominic Solanke is only facing around a five more weeks out with his knee injury.

The inference there is Ferguson wants to join a club where he’s guaranteed to play and his minutes cannot be assured at Spurs.

Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town are alternative forwards coming under consideration in north London.