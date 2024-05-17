The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered

TT assesses the futures of 10 Tottenham stars who will be out of contract in 2025

Tottenham have a busy summer ahead after Ange Postecoglou’s recent revelations about his squad and TT has looked at what could happen to the 10 first-team players who will be out of contract in 2025.

First things first, there must be a worry within the club and also the fans that Postecoglou could walk away from the club after his comments in the wake of the Manchester City defeat.

The Australian was raging at the culture of the club, following suggestions that some of the support staff and certain fans wanted the side to lose to City to avoid handing the title to bitter rivals Arsenal.

However, Postecoglou has stated that he still has a job to do in north London, even if it’s much bigger than he thought, and player recruitment will be a key factor this summer.

But as much as Tottenham need arguably four or five quality new additions through the door, there are also 10 players who will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 – making this summer the last chance the club has to recoup a significant transfer fee, if they opt to sell.

And TT has broken down that list and given our own verdict on what the club should do with each player…

Fraser Forster

The former England stopper has been sidelined since February after suffering a fractured foot in training but was a reliable deputy for Hugo Lloris before stepping into the same role under summer signing Guglielmo Vicario.

Keeping Forster, who turned 36 in March, for another year makes sense on a number of levels – not least because he counts towards the homegrown quota.

However, there is also the chance they sign a young keeper this summer to work alongside Vicario and Forster, unless they are happy to extend Brandon Austin’s current deal which runs out this summer. KEEP

Ben Davies

The veteran Wales international has hardly ever let the club down in his 10-year stay in north London, making 330 appearances in the process.

A solid performer either at left-back or centre-back, Davies has his limitations but knows his game inside out and can always be relied upon to step in if needed.

There have already been suggestions that the 31-year-old could be sold this summer but he is one of the more popular members of the dressing room, and players capable of filling multiple positions are like gold dust and should not be overlooked.

To that end, Davies deserves the right to see out his final year and then get a nice payday when he moves on in 2025. KEEP

Ryan Sessegnon

Sadly for Sessegnon, this is one of the easiest decisions to make given his incredibly unlucky run of injuries since moving to north London.

The former England Under-21 international joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2019 for £25m but has played only 57 games for the club in that time, netting three goals.

Sessegnon had an operation on his right hamstring in February after the 23-year-old suffered a muscle injury in action for Spurs’ Under-21s. It was the second time he has been operated on during the past 12 months, but significantly the previous surgery in July was on his left hamstring.

It’s now almost certain he will be sold, if a buyer can be found, or loaned out for the final year of his Spurs contract. SELL or LOAN

Japhet Tanganga

The 25-year-old was once viewed as the future of Tottenham’s defence after breaking into the side in early 2020, with his versatility to play at right-back or centre-back a major asset for Tottenham.

But as quickly as things took off for Tanganga they took a turn in the other direction when, after signing a new deal until 2025, he suffered a succession of injuries and then Covid struck.

Since then he’s only played a handful of games for the club and was loaned to Germany for the first half of the season before joining Championship side Millwall for the second half.

And although he’s impressed at the New Den, Tottenham will almost certainly look to cash in while he’s still relatively young. SELL

Sergio Reguilon

Having started his Tottenham career so promisingly in 2020 it’s quite alarming how the Spaniard’s career has pretty much fallen off a cliff since.

Signed for £32mllion from Real Madrid, he looked impressive in his opening campaign in north London before some real defensive cracks started to show in his second.

He was loaned out to Atletico Madrid last season but hardly figured while a stint at Manchester United in the first half of this term did not go well either.

Reguilon has at least rescued his reputation a little in another loan spell at Brentford since January, making 10 Premier League appearances.

However, it’s almost certain that Spurs will try and recoup any kind of transfer fee that can then go towards Postecoglou’s summer spending budget. SELL

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

This is one that has been in the pipeline the moment Postecoglou walked through the door really in terms of Hojbjerg just not being suited to the Australian’s brand of football.

To be fair to the Dane you cannot accuse him of not trying to adjust, he’s just not good enough in possession to play high-risk football in front of his back four.

The number of times he’s been caught out on possession is alarming but Hojbjerg remains a fine spoiler for a team that are not as possession-focused.

To that end, it’s no surprise that he still has a number of top-end suitors, including the likes of Atletico Madrid and now AC Milan.

Hojbjerg has been a popular figure in north London and was a fine performer under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte but his days are now sadly numbered. SELL

Giovani Lo Celso

Too many chances under too many managers for a player who always looks a million dollars in pre-season but then never really takes that sort of form into the season.

Lo Celso has been a real enigma at Tottenham and has often been forced to try and showcase his talents in 20-minute cameos at the end of games.

In truth, if he had fulfilled his true potential on the training pitch then surely he would have had many more starts to his name.

There must be something missing for Mourinho, Conte and Postecoglou to all be wrong. SELL

Tanguy Ndombele

Not much can be said about the talented French midfielder who has been a monumental flop in north London.

The £55m signing looked quality during a small spell under Mourinho but has otherwise been a complete waste of money, being loaned out to the likes of Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray in the process.

10 goals in 91 games for Tottenham since 2019 says it all, with the latest reports suggesting that the club are ready to listen to a crazy low offer to get him off the books.

His current loan club Galatasary are certainly not expected to pull the trigger on a deal after zero goals and one assist in 26 games for them this season. To that end, Spurs may have to try and loan Ndombele out again and then let him walk away on a free next summer. SELL or LOAN

Son Heung-min

This is a no-brainer of a decision despite Sonny being nowhere near his best during the second half of the season.

The burden of leading the side and the attack after Harry Kane was sold clearly got to the South Korean in the end, while playing in the Asia Cup at the turn of the year also probably played a part in his end-of-season struggles.

It’s critical that Tottenham sign a quality No.9 this summer to allow Son to return to his best position on the left-wing. However, at 31, he’s unlikely to earn anything more than a new two or three-year deal.

Despite not performing to his normal level, Son has still scored 17 goals this season and has 162 in 407 games to put him – a figure that ranks him fifth on the all-time Tottenham scorers list. KEEP

Troy Parrott

Big things have been expected of the 22-year-old ever since he broke through in north London but unfortunately for Parrott it’s never looked like happening.

Indeed, the Republic of Ireland international has only ever made four first-team appearances for the club and has been farmed out to Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons, Preston and Dutch club Excelsior on loan.

Parrott’s long-term future in north London is also not helped by a new name coming through the ranks in 19-year-old Will Lankshear, who has already been dubbed the ‘next Harry Kane’.

To that end, it makes sense to try and sell Parrott now and then reinvest that money on fresh additions for Postecoglou. SELL