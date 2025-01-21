Some Tottenham players are reportedly fed up with a major aspect of Ange Postecoglou’s management methods as talk of the Australian facing the sack in north London continues to grow.

Spurs made it one win in 10 Premier League games after suffering a 3-2 defeat at struggling Everton on Sunday, a game in which they were 3-0 down at half-time with Postecoglou starring down the barrel before a late rally almost earned them a point.

However, the manner of the first-half performance left some pundits claiming that Daniel Levy needs to call time on Postecoglou’s tenure sooner rather than later as Tottenham now sit 15th in the table – just eight points above the relegation places.

Postecoglou and some of the Spurs players were booed as they clapped their fans at Goodison Park, although much of the fans’ fury was aimed at chairman Daniel Levy’s lack of investment in a playing squad that has been decimated by injuries this season.

And, despite Levy’s decision to stand by his manager, the Daily Mail are now reporting that some of Postecoglou’s players are not happy and have ‘privately complained about the demands of training and the schedule’.

The report adds: ‘As ever in football, how the players view Postecoglou differs depending on who you talk to. Some still swear by their boss. Others are less convinced.

‘Certain players have privately complained about the demands of training and the schedule. The club’s injury list does not ease some players’ concerns that their output needs reducing.

‘Staying in a hotel the day before games, regardless of location and kick-off time, has also caused consternation — though it’s reasonable for the club not to want to take long journeys on matchdays to ensure calm before kick-off.

‘The team’s expansive, attacking approach — or, more pertinently, Postecoglou’s apparent refusal to adapt it — is also noted as a factor behind the team’s struggles.’

Postecoglou tinkering with his approach

Despite those claims about failing to adapt, the report goes on to add that the Tottenham boss is starting to realise how hard it is to pull off the same approach whe so many first-team players are currently absent.

Spurs were missing as many as 10 first-team starters against Everton at the weekend, although they are expected to start seeing some important players return soon.

That being said, The Mail report added: ‘One source close to the Spurs team, however, believes he has recognised a watering down of the gung-ho tactics that many pundits cite as Tottenham’s biggest flaw.

‘There was shock within the squad when Postecoglou dropped captain Son and James Maddison earlier this month, too. Both are big characters and such decisions often have consequences, particularly when results don’t improve.

‘Yet it was a risk Postecoglou believed was worth taking in the hope of doubling-down on his authority and shaking off the malaise.

Tottenham face Hoffenheim away in the Europa League next on Thursday evening before a huge home clash with Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, a game in which three points is an absolute must.

Indeed, TT understands that Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and former Borussia Dortmund chief Edin Terzic are currently on the club’s radar – if they do decide a change has to be made.

