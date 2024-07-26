Tottenham plot £128m double swoop which will stun Liverpool, Man City and delight Postecoglou

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are keen on a £128million Premier League pair, and a forward move could be completed “soon”.

Spurs improved in a number of areas last summer, but the returns in the forward area in the following campaign suggested moves there are needed now. Indeed, only two players passed 10 goals last term.

One of those was Richarlison, who has now had two underwhelming season in a Tottenham shirt, and could move away if a suitable offer comes.

A number of big names have been tipped for moves to the north London outfit.

One of the main names on the list for a while has been Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

He was directly involved in 14 goals in all competitions last season, and a lot of sides, including Spurs, have registered an interest in him.

Liverpool are one of those, and recent reports suggest they could make a double swoop for the winger and his teammate, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

But Spurs could be plotting a double swoop of their own, after transfer insider Romano confirmed interest in Neto and another Prem star.

Romano confirms double interest

“Tottenham are exploring the market and are exploring several possibilities at the moment. Still, no name is imminent, but there is interest in several players, like [Eberechi] Eze at Crystal Palace and Pedro Neto at Wolves, who has many admirers in the Premier League,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“Tottenham want to do something in the offensive positions and I think it could be soon because their idea is to add one more player for Ange Postecoglou.”

A move for Neto, if that is the one which comes soon, could spoil Liverpool’s plans for him.

However, it seems there is a chance both he and Eze could be pursued.

Indeed, the suggestion is that Postecoglou has a long list of attacking targets, and may want to go after more than one.

That both can play in various positions, they could well both be signed in the same window and be utilised well.

If Tottenham were to get both, they’d have to splash around £128million. Whether or not they will choose to do that remains to be seen, but they’re clearly eager to get someone in soon, and given they signed 10 players last summer, they could go big again this time around.

Interest from other sides – Manchester City are said to be in the lead for Eze – could prove difficult for the north Londoners.

