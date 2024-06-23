Tottenham are in the market for a new right-back this summer and reports suggest that they’re interested in signing Manchester City star Yan Couto.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international has spent the last two seasons on loan with City’s sister club Girona, where he has been one of their standout performers.

Couto made 39 appearances for Girona in 2023/24, scored two goals and made 10 assists which was a key reason why they secured a historic third-place finish in LaLiga.

Despite joining Man City in 2020, Couto is yet to make a single appearance for the club and he isn’t thought to be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

His contract will expire in 12 months and they are keen to sell him permanently this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer.

A number of top sides are interested in Couto and according to The Sun, Tottenham have registered an interest in signing the young right-back.

The deal could work well for both sides as reports suggest that Man City are looking to sell players before they make any more major acquisitions this summer.

Tottenham eye move for Man City outcast

The Sun claim that Spurs are keen to sign Couto ‘as an understudy to Pedro Porro’ – with Emerson Royal being heavily linked with moves away from North London.

Couto could therefore be a replacement for Emerson who continues to be targeted by club’s from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The Man City loanee is reportedly valued at around £40m, which is, admittedly, a lot for a player with just a year remaining on his deal, especially given the Cityzens only paid £5m for him.

Tottenham are sounding out the possibility of a transfer though and it remains to be seen how high they’re willing to go with an offer for him.

Couto still has a lot to learn but has certainly shown he has plenty of quality with his performances for Girona.

Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past but their interest seems to have cooled in recent weeks.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also reportedly identified Couto as a good option for the Red Devils but again, those links have gone quiet recently.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Spurs launch a concrete bid for Couto in the coming weeks.

