Tottenham are ready to spend around €100m this summer on a triple Serie A raid – starting with an ambitious move to sign versatile Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.

The north London side made rapid strides under Ange Postecoglou this season, with the Aussie’s no-nonsense demeanour and pleasing-on-the-eye approach to the game winning over fans and pundits alike. However, despite a breathtaking start to the season that saw Tottenham win eight of their first 10 games to set the early pace on top of the Premier League, a plethora of injuries around the autumn and winter saw their chances of not just the title, but also ultimately of a top-four finish ultimately end in disappointment.

Nonetheless, Spurs did secure a top five finish which at least brings Europa League football back to N17 next season and underlines the progress the club has made under Postecoglou’s management.

However, plans are already in place for what is sure to be a huge summer of comings and goings at the club as Postecoglou looks to put phase two of his rebuilding plans into operation.

To kick things off, the Tottenham boss has cleared the decks for 10 stars to leave as part of a major summer clearout. And while Spurs will make a significant loss on the £225m worth of signings that are free to leave, it will free up some space in the squad for the 58-year-old to bring his own men in.

With that in mind, Postecoglou wants to strengthen the spine of his side with a new defender, midfielder and striker very much on his wanted list.

Tottenham to rival Aston Villa for €40m Juventus defender

To kick things off, reports in Italy claim Spurs are ready to launch a €40m offer to bring in Juventus defender Cambiaso to the club this summer.

The 24-year-old is one of the most versatile and talented full-backs around in Italy, having played 24 times as a right-back and a further 11 games as a left-back for Juve over the course of the 2023/24 season.

Capped twice by Italy, the defender is expected to be part of Luciano Spalletti’s squad as they look to defend their European Championship title this summer.

Juve are keen to reward the former Genoa man with a new deal off the back of his excellent form, but could also be tempted to cash in if a sizeable offer arrives.

Aston Villa have already reportedly seen an enquiry for the player knocked back, but it’s suggested that an offer worth €40m (£34m) could leave Juve with little choice but to cash in.

Spurs are also ready to launch a move for another defender in Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, who is rated in the €30m bracket.

The 22-year-old is, ironically, a target for Juventus as well, who want to sign the Italy U21 international as a replacement for Gleison Bremer, who could be sold this summer.

However, the asking price on his head looks a little on the steep side for Juve, who will need to sell before they buy and potentially opening the door for Spurs to bounce and having watched Calafiori on numerous occasions in the past few weeks.

Postecoglou makes clear plan on Radu Dragusin

Postecoglou sees Calafiori as providing vital cover for first-choice pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who both had their injury and suspension issues over the last season.

But despite growing reports in the Italian media that Calafiori has been identified as a replacement for January signing Radu Dragusin, and amid growing links over a move to Napoli, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the player remains very much in Postecoglou’s thinking and that, as things stand, Tottenham are not considering the Romanian’s sale.

His agent has expressed disappointment at the lack of game-time afforded to Dragusin since his €30m (£26.7m) move from Genoa in January, leading to speculation that he could be on the move again this summer.

However, Postecoglou is determined to keep the 22-year-old at the club and also sees him as a vital member of the squad going forwards and a player whom will soon find his feet in north London and the Premier League.

To that end, the Spurs boss would like four top-class central defensive options at his disposal.

The Tottenham boss is also looking long and hard at a new striker option this summer to add to his ranks and offer the club another strong goal threat in front of goal.

And one man who is very much of interest is Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, who enjoyed an excellent season by scoring 14 times in 34 matches.

That form has alerted a number of suitors for the Iceland international, with Tottenham among a number of clubs all keen.

However, the first approach for his signing has been made by Napoli, who see the player as a possible replacement in attack and amid doubts over Victor Osimhen’s long-term future.

Indeed, Gli Azzurri have learned any move will cost at least €30m – a fee which they currently regard as too steep.

Tottenham, though, would not be put off by such an investment and are reportedly plotting an official approach to get the deal done and potentially secure a €100m triple raid on Serie A.