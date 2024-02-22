Tottenham plot life after senior man as Postecoglou has decided he ‘won’t be at’ club next season

Tottenham are reportedly aware that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg “won’t be at” the club next season, and they are planning for the future without him.

The midfielder’s future looked to be away from north London last summer. Indeed, Atletico Madrid were seemingly pushing for the Dane’s signature, but the transfer never went through.

There were a number of sides then going after Hojbjerg in January, with Premier League side Newcastle United in the mix.

But while Spurs were considering offers for the midfielder, he essentially refused to leave, stating he “would like to play every game” for them.

While he has featured consistently this season, only six of his appearances have come from the start, so he’s not exactly had the game time he might have wanted.

There’s speculation over a move in the next transfer window as a result, and it seems more than likely that Hojbjerg will not be a Tottenham player by the end of it.

Indeed, it was recently reported it was ‘certain’ that the midfielder will leave the club in the summer.

Juventus are reportedly one of the favourites for his signature if the asking price for the midfielder is a reasonable one.

Tottenham know Hojbjerg ‘won’t be at’ club next season

Now, Football Insider have reiterated that Hojbjerg isn’t going to be a Tottenham player for much longer.

Indeed, a source has suggested the club know he ‘won’t be at Tottenham next season’.

With the midfielder’s contract expiring in the summer of 2025, it seems they are ready to make a fee for him while they can, with Ange Postecoglou already having attempted to get rid during his reign.

The report suggests Hojbjerg is valued at between £15-20million by Spurs.

That could be within the range that Juventus deem cheap enough that they can sign him.

Postecoglou has replacement in mind

It seems of little consequence that Hojbjerg will be leaving, but Postecoglou has a midfield signing lined up anyway.

Indeed, Conor Gallagher has long been a favourite of the Spurs manager, and it’s reported he is now ‘growing in confidence’ that he can sign him.

That’s because Chelsea could apparently be forced to sell him, and for a price much lower than they wanted in January – around £30million.

The midfielder has done a stellar job for the Blues this season, and would no doubt slot well into the Tottenham midfield, while also ensuring numbers aren’t skewed as a result of Hojbjerg’s exit.

