Tottenham are stepping up plans for their summer recruitment drive after it was reported they were ready to re-open talks over a transfer for January target Antonio Nusa – and this time they could also look to bring his Club Brugge teammate to the club in a major €60 double deal.

The north London side have made rapid strides since the Aussie took charge last summer in what many deemed as something of a shock appointment. Currently sat fifth, Postecoglou has won hearts and minds with his football philosophy and all round chilled out demeanour.

Ultimately though it is all about the results, and if Tottenham can finish inside the top four this season, it will be deemed as an excellent first season in charge.

While the club did lose talismanic striker Harry Kane over the summer, Postecoglou has filled the void by moving Son Heung-min into a more central role, while also finding ways to bring out the best in Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski. The likes of Brennan Johnson and January signing Timo Werner are also options open to the Aussie.

DON’T MISS ~ The 10 most valuable players at Tottenham: Postecoglou signing takes top spot, Romero on the rise

But Postecoglou remains determined to add another attacking option to his mix and the Spurs chief pushed hard to try and strike a deal to sign talented Brugge prospect Nusa to the club during the January window.

But despite agreeing personal terms over a prospective deal, Tottenham were gazumped into the transfer race by Brentford who moved in first to agree terms on his signing with the Belgian side.

Sadly for Thomas Frank’s side, a medical issue with the player’s back and knee ensured the proposed €30m switch did not go through, leaving the 18-year-old Norway international to go back to the Jupiler Pro-League side.

Tottenham ready fresh approach to sign Antonio Nusa

Now according to Belgian outlet Walfoot, Spurs are ready to step in where Brentford failed and move to strike a deal for the four-cap teenager once the summer window opens for business.

Per their report, Spurs are ‘still interested’ in the teenager and are plotting to ‘go back in’ for the player and in a fresh attempt to bring him to the Premier League.

Brugge, for their part, will not stand in the player’s way and illustrated in January that they are prepared to cash in on a player, who alongside the likes of Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland Martin Odegaard, will hope to steer Norway to the 2026 World Cup, which is staged across North America.

Those plans have also been confirmed by in-the-know Spurs source Alasdair Gold, who has backed up claims that Postecoglou and Co are ready to relaunch their efforts to sign Nusa.

“Tottenham is definitely one of the clubs showing interest,” he told Norwegian outlet Nettavisen. “It’s difficult to say right now if they will try seriously to get him, but as we can see with Tottenham’s strategy to invest in big young talents it wouldn’t be a surprise if they try.”

Spurs target double Brugge raid worth €60m

In their latest round of enquiries for Nusa, it’s claimed Spurs are also looking to sign his Brugge teammate Andreas Skov Olsen.

The Danish star, who can play off the right of midfield or through the centre, has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the Jupiler Pro-League, with some starring performances for Brugge.

That form has seen him linked with a move to Arsenal, among others, who have watched the 24-year-old on a regular basis.

However, it is Spurs who are rumoured to have stepped up their pursuit of the 64-goal star with claims emerging that Postecoglou wants to complete a double raid on Brugge this summer.

The Belgian side are said to be ‘rubbing their hands’ at the prospect of such a major windfall, having also made clear they are open to offers for the 29-times capped star, and which could be worth a combined €60m (£51.4m) to the club.

Skov Olsen admitted to Ekstra Bladet that he would one day like to try his luck in England, saying: “At some point I would like to try the Premier League before my career ends one day. Whether it will be now, I don’t know. Time will tell. I am also open to other choices.

Asked earlier this season if he had come close to a move, he shied away, saying: “It hasn’t been so concrete that there have been negotiations at all. I was injured in January after the World Cup, so that also put everything on hold a bit.”

Skov Olsen’s deal ties him to Brugge until 2026, while Nusa is contracted to 2027.

READ MORE: Tottenham plotting stunning swoop for former Arsenal academy star but facing £50m-plus premium