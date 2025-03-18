Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who Lionel Messi is understood to be a big admirer of.

Spurs have endured a difficult season and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table. They’re set to miss out on European football unless they can win the Europa League.

The poor results have put manager Ange Postecoglou under pressure, and Tottenham’s hierarchy are already considering alternative options for next season.

However, the London side are pressing ahead with their transfer plans and TEAMtalk understands that Inter Miami youngster Cremaschi is on their shortlist.

The 19-year-old is a product of the MLS side’s academy and has made 76 appearances for the club to date, notching seven goals and seven assists in the process.

The Italian-American is a key part of Inter Miami’s first team this season and he has captured the attention of some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Tottenham are among Cremaschi’s suitors and are weighing up an approach for the star, who has earned praise from Messi.

Tottenham keen to add more youth this summer

According to MLS expert Matt Doyle, Messi ‘loves’ playing alongside Cremaschi at Inter Miami. Messi has played alongside some of the world’s best players in his incredible career, so that’s high praise indeed.

“You can see Cremaschi is making all the little connective-tissue plays around the box that make you go ‘oh yeah, this is what Tata is seeing, this is what Messi’s seeing,’ Messi apparently loves the kid,” Doyle said on MLS’s Extratime podcast.

The talented teenager is under contract with Inter Miami until 2027 and Inter Miami have the option to extend the deal by a further year, so the American side are in a position to demand a sizeable fee for his services.

There is a possibility that Cremaschi may not be the only young midfielder to arrive at Tottenham this summer.

As we have consistently reported, Spurs are one of several clubs interested in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is focused on helping Sunderland for now but sources suggest that he could leave if they fail to win promotion.

Bellingham is keen to play in the Premier League next season one way or another, and Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are all keeping tabs on him.

Spurs have relied on the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray this season and the club are keen to add more promising youngsters to their ranks and generally add depth to their squad.

Cremaschi is certainly an exciting prospect. TEAMtalk understands that he is loving life in the MLS but a move to the English Premier Division would be hard to turn down.

