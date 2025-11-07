Tottenham have reportedly added a centre-back with a lot of parallels to Micky van de Ven to their shortlist for January as they look to improve the options in their back line.

Spurs have begun the season in a decent manner, certainly far better than how they might have expected to recover from last term. Indeed, they finished 17th in the Premier League last season and are currently sixth.

What’s more, they are just two points shy of second-placed Manchester City, but also just two points above 11th-placed Aston Villa.

Spurs’ defence is one of the most solid in the Premier League this term, conceding only eight goals in 10 games – only rivals Arsenal have conceded less.

But a new central defender is a ‘priority’ given Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin are the only back-up options to starters Van de Ven and Romero.

According to TBRFootball, Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis has been added to Tottenham‘s list of defensive targets.

Quickly establishing himself as a key player for both Greece and Wolfsburg, the 21-year-old has been scouted by Liverpool as well as Spurs.

Koulierakis the next Van de Ven?

There are parallels between Koulierakis and star Tottenham centre-back Van de Ven, beyond just the fact the Greek plays for the Spurs man’s former side, Wolfsburg.

It’s said that the north London club ideally want a left-sided centre-back to cover Van de Ven, so they clearly think the two are similar.

On that point, insider Graeme Bailey said: “Koulierakis is attracting a lot of attention across Europe, composed and left-sided – left-footed defenders do tend to carry a bit more of a premium and he is standing out at the moment.”

What’s more, Koulierakis’ stats last season were similar to Van de Ven’s from his final season with Wolfsburg, with the numbers of tackles and interceptions similar, though the Greek is far ahead on aerial duels and clearances.

But Van de Ven has become a better player since he moved to Tottenham, and he’s scored two headed goals of his three in the Premier League this term, so his prowess in the air suggests the pair are now very similar.

Van de Ven has six goals to his name this term, so if Koulierakis could add another string to his bow, he could be a perfect addition to the Tottenham side, given he’s clearly already a very competent defender.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs in mix for Wolves star

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes will not stick around in the summer if his club are relegated, TEAMtalk sources state, and there is even the potential of a January attack.

Tottenham are one of the clubs who have previously shown interest in the Brazil international.

Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to be ready to utilise the talents of academy man Dane Scarlett more going forwards.

That is as they prepare to oust Richarlison, amid interest from his former side Everton.