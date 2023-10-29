Tottenham plot stunning Man Utd raid that could tip the title in Postecoglou’s favour; talks ‘expected’

A remarkable report has claimed Ange Postecoglou views a Manchester United star as a ‘critical reinforcement’ in January and talks over a transfer to Tottenham are now ‘expected’.

Tottenham are flying high this season, with their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night extending their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Whether Spurs are genuine title challengers remains to be seen. However, one factor that will work in their favour is their free midweeks.

The other three teams widely believed to be title contenders – Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool – all have European commitments this season.

Nonetheless, Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou are taking it one match at a time and allowing their fans to dream. But according to a stunning report out of Spain, a January transfer that would reinforce their title tilt could be on the cards.

As cited by Goal, it’s claimed Tottenham hope to spring an almighty shock by signing Manchester United outcast, Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old has been frozen out at Old Trafford for the last eight weeks amid an ongoing dispute with Erik ten Hag.

The situation is now deemed irreparable and a loan exit in January is expected. 90min claimed an extended 18-month loan is also a possibility as opposed to a six-month loan to see out the season.

Sky Germany insisted a return to Borussia Dortmund is unrealistic. Instead, TEAMtalk have confirmed Juventus have made enquiries into a winter window swoop.

The Saudi Arabian route could be explored, while the Athletic noted a return to London by joining Chelsea has been floated inside the industry.

However, per the new report, it’s a move to north London – not west – that could take shape.

Sancho can solve lingering Tottenham issue

Spurs are claimed to harbour a ‘determined intention’ to sign Sancho amid injuries to several of their depth pieces out wide.

Ivan Perisic could miss the entire season with an ACL injury. Manor Solomon has also suffered a knee injury, though the timeline on his return is yet to emerge.

What’s more, Son Heung-min will be absent with South Korea at the Asian Cup in early-2024. Son’s centre-forward role will be taken by Richarlison, thus removing the Brazilian as an option out wide.

To ensure Tottenham’s title charge isn’t derailed by a lack of depth, it’s claimed Postecoglou sees Sancho as a ‘crucial reinforcement for his squad’.

Tottenham are understood to be ‘carefully evaluating’ whether to make their move in a deal that could have huge ramifications on their title aspirations.

On that front, it’s concluded talks are ‘expected’ to take place between now and when the January window opens.

It’s important to note that while a Sancho swoop would appear to make sense on many levels, the Spanish outlet being cited aren’t noted for being among the more reliable publications when it comes to transfer news.

READ MORE: Tottenham proved right, with former star enduring ‘unimaginable’ decline; observer labels him ‘a sack of potatoes’