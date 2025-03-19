Tottenham signed wonderkid Archie Gray from Leeds United for £40m last summer and are plotting a move for the 19-year-old’s talented younger brother, Harry, per reports.

Spurs are keen to reinforce their squad with more young talents after the likes of Gray and Lucas Bergvall have established themselves as key players this term.

Archie is a product of Leeds‘ academy and is a lifelong Whites supporter, so it was a painful affair for Leeds fans when Tottenham managed to lure the England under-21s international from Elland Road.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are plotting a move for Harry Gray this summer, but face competition from rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The 16-year-old plays as a striker and is considered by some to be even more promising than his brother. His playing style has drawn comparisons with Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, which is high praise.

The report claims that Leeds are ‘confident’ of keeping Gray amid the interest, although they’re not able to offer him a long-term contract until he turns 17 in October.

Tottenham are said to have ‘the advantage’ over other suitors in the race, no doubt aided by the fact that his brother is thriving with the London side.

Archie Gray: “My brother Harry is really good”

Gray is yet to make a senior appearance for Leeds, with manager Daniel Farke happy to allow him to develop in the youth sides at his own pace.

He has played six games with the under-18s side so far this term, notching two goals in the process.

Those at Leeds expect Gray to have a successful career at the highest level. If the Whites are able to secure promotion to the Premier League, that would no doubt help them keep hold of the youngster, although by all accounts he’s very happy at the club regardless.

Interestingly, Archie Gray was asked in a recent interview about which young players from Leeds he believes can make it at the highest level. He namedropped 18-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew, who is doing well on loan with Doncaster Rovers, and his brother Harry.

“Charlie Crew has been training with [England under-18s] for a few weeks, he’s a really good player. My brother as well is really good.”

“I don’t want to give him too much praise because he’s my brother and I shouldn’t be doing that, but yeah I’d say Charlie Crew.”

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham do try and praise another Gray away from Leeds. If they don’t sign him this summer, Leeds will no doubt do all they can to pen a long-term contract with them in October.

