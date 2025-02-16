Tottenham are reportedly ready to break their transfer record with a move for an Inter Milan striker, while a double raid on the San Siro continues to be mooted as they weigh up Ange Postecoglou’s future.

The north London outfit have endured a disastrous season to date, with the success in the Europa League now their only hope of salvaging something and arguably keeping Postecoglou in a job.

Indeed, there is a strong feeling that the club’s success in Europe this term, and the fact they are already through to the knockout phase, is the only thing keeping him in a job.

Postecoglou has had to deal with a crippling injury crisis since early December though, with the spine of his team particularly affected from front to back.

The defensive issues have been well documented but injuries to Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, James Maddison and Richarlison not so much.

Indeed, Tottenham were forced into the market in the winter window when they finally landed Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich with an option to buy after an on-off transfer saga.

But it appears they are ready to make a major splash in the summer, with a report from Inter Live claiming that Spurs have put Inter frontman Marcus Thuram ‘at the top of the list’ of targets.

The 27-year-old France International has been outstanding for Inter since joining the club in the summer of 2023, helping them to Serie A glory and contributing to 50 goals in just 78 games.

Thuram, who has also been heavily linked with Arsenal, has been particularly prolific this season, with 14 goals and eight assists in 32 games in all competitions. However, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, who has scored 97 career goals in total, will not come cheap.

Inter Live adds that Spurs will likely have to fork out around €80million (£67m / $84m) to get their man, a figure that would beat the previous £65m mark set when signing Solanke from Bournemouth last summer.

Spurs eyeing Inter double

Thuram’s potential arrival could end up being a double raid on the San Siro, with a recent report suggesting that Tottenham are also eyeing Inter boss Simone Inzaghi as a replacement for Postecoglou.

Inter Live, again, indicates that former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is pushing the 48-year-old towards his old club as they continue to weigh up Postecoglou’s future after a poor campaign.

The Italian tactician has led Inter to a Serie A title and also guided them to the Champions League final, proving his ability to compete at the elite level.

The report adds that Tottenham are believed to be prepared to offer Inzaghi a lucrative deal to try and lure him to north London. Additionally, he will then be heavily backed in the summer transfer window – hence the interest in one of his to players, Thuram.

There is no mention of what sort of compensation Spurs would have to pay, but the fact that Inzaghi is under contract until 2027 means he will not come cheap.

