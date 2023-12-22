Tottenham plotting cut-price move for Uruguay star as Postecoglou eyes clever squad addition

Tottenham could turn to a deal for a cut-price Uruguay international in the January transfer window, following a fresh report that emerged on Friday.

Ange Postecoglou is thought to have asked for three new additions to his squad in the new year, as Spurs continue to battle injuries, suspensions and upcoming international absences due to the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Skipper Son Heung-min and midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr will be away in January and potentially into February, leaving Postecoglou incredibly thin on numbers given the amount of players still on the sidelines in north London.

While midfield will clearly be an issue, Tottenham are also one more Cristian Romero booking away from another ban, while Micky van de Ven continues to ramp up his fitness after a long absence with a serious hamstring problem.

To that end, Postecoglou has already admitted that he wants another centre-back on board, with Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo reportedly the favourite to arrive in north London.

However, Spurs do have other targets too, with one of them being cut-price option Sebastian Caceres.

Tuttosport recently reported that the player’s agent had held talks with both Tottenham and Serie A side Torino over a potential deal for the Club America star.

Indeed, Torino are thought to have made advances to try to get ahead of Spurs in the chase to sign the highly-rated 24-year-old.

TuttoMercatoWeb states that the Turin club have already made a €7m offer for the defender, whose contract runs out in December 2024.

Tottenham target Caceres put up for sale

But now it’s claimed that Club America have put Caceres for sale and are requesting a fee between €8m and €10m. And although Torino are close to that offer, they have been unable to find an agreement with the Mexican side.

That is largely down to the fact that Tottenham remain in play for Caceres and have the financial power to get nearer to Club America’s asking price.

The report finishes by saying that Torino will have to act fast or avoid the ‘risk’ of losing the South American to Tottenham (or another club]) in the January window.

Spurs are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host in-form Everton in the Premier League, looking to build on back-to-back wins in their last two outings.

They will, however, be hampered by two more suspensions for the game, with Bissouma serving the first of his four-match ban, while Destiny Udogie picked up his fifth booking of the campaign at Forest and also misses out.

