Tottenham are weighing up a double raid on Stuttgart and both targets have release clauses

Tottenham are sizing up two raids on Stuttgart and are ‘fighting’ with Bayern Munich for the more eye-catching of the deals, according to reports.

Bayern Munich poached arguably Spurs’ greatest ever player last summer when signing Harry Kane in a blockbuster deal.

Kane did exactly what you’d expect in Germany, scoring for fun when bagging 44 goals in 45 matches across all competitions.

Unfortunately for Kane, his search for silverware did not end after Bayern endured their first trophyless campaign in over a decade.

Bayer Leverkusen stormed to the Bundesliga title, though what quietly went under the radar was the fact Bayern did not even finish second in the German top flight.

Stuttgart sprung a surprise when pipping Bayern to second spot by a single point. In time-honoured tradition, Bayern are attempting to sign their domestic rivals’ best players.

Bayern are on course to snatch centre-back Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen. Elsewhere, they’re also in the mix for Stuttgart’s Chris Fuhrich.

Fuhrich, 26, is a right-footed left winger who notched 15 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season.

Fuhrich was recently named in Germany’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024 and could be in line to star on home soil this summer.

But before then, BILD bring news of Bayern courting the four-cap Germany international. Unfortunately for Bayern, they’re not alone in the race.

Tottenham vs Bayern for Fuhrich; release clause confirmed

German reporters Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl have revealed Tottenham have shortlisted the wide man.

“Chris Fuhrich is someone we see everyday in the national team here, he has a release clause of €23.5m,” Falk said.

Altschaffl added: “He’s on Bayern’s list but he hasn’t made up his mind yet, there are various clubs courting him.

“In England, we reported in SportBild that Tottenham are now interested in him and have him in their list.

“He needs to decide whether he wants to go or if he wants to play another year in Stuttgart in the end.”

A follow-up on X by Falk suggested the transfer tussle could get heated. Falk wrote: “Bayern and Tottenham are fighting for Chris Fuhrich.”

READ MORE: Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

Tottenham spy second Stuttgart raid

Spurs could make it a double on Stuttgart after separate news coming out of Germany revealed they’re also tracking centre-back Hiroki Ito.

Like Fuhrich, Ito’s existing deal with Stuttgart contains a release clause. The 25-year-old Japan international can be signed for €30m/£25.5m.

As such, a double raid for Ito and Fuhrich would set Tottenham back €53.5m/£45.5m.

Of course, Tottenham may well wish to attempt to secure agreements for figures below the clauses if they act on their interest.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou previously confirmed back in March that another addition at centre-half is on the agenda this summer. That’s despite signing Micky van de Ven last summer and Radu Dragusin in January.

“If you’re saying ‘is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at,” admitted the Aussie.

“With all these things it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers.

“It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That’s planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

