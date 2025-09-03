Thomas Frank tried to sign Malick Fofana at Tottenham and could come back in 2026

Attempts from Tottenham to secure a second attacker on deadline day with a ‘flurry of calls’ to see if the signing would be possible have been revealed.

Spurs had a busy deadline day, as they secured the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. That signing will fill the void left by departing legend Son Heung-min.

PSG wanted Kolo Muani’s move to north London to have an obligation to buy included, but Daniel Levy managed to land the striker without.

And after Tottenham did not need to make a financial commitment to that signing, they went after another forward: Malick Fofana.

GIVEMESPORT reports Spurs made a ‘last-gasp attempt’ to sign the Lyon winger, though their approach was swiftly turned down by the French club, as they had limited time to source a replacement.

After making a ‘flurry of calls’ to find a new attacker just before the 7pm deadline on September 1, Tottenham entered talks to find out what it would take to land Fofana.

Though they were turned away by Lyon, Spurs are said to see Fofana as a ‘serious candidate’ to join their attack and will weigh up returning for him when the window reopens in January.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

More deadline day Tottenham attempts

Fofana was not the only winger Spurs were looking to sign on deadline day.

TEAMtalk reported on multiple occasions that Ademola Lookman was a target, and there was confidence he could be signed if Spurs were willing to pay the £43million for him – the same price Fofana was valued at.

But we revealed late on that Tottenham had struggled to get Atalanta to agree to their preferred formula – a loan with an option to buy.

They also saw a move for a central player like Kolo Muani as more important, and with that deal essentially done while they were still negotiating for Lookman, they focussed attention there.

Tottenham round-up: Big snub revealed

A report has revealed that Spurs backed away from the signing of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao on deadline day.

But they were quoted £87million for his signing, and decided to focus on Kolo Muani instead.

Upon the signing of the Frenchman, Thomas Frank said: “Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team.

“He’s a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle.

“We are all excited for what Randal can add to the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Which Tottenham signing will have the biggest impact?