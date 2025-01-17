Tottenham are reportedly among a host of Premer League clubs who are keen on signing an AC Milan centre-back that is very much on the radar of Italian giants Juventus.

Signing another central defender has been on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou since both Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all went down injured, leaving Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray to fill in for the last couple of months.

And, despite the fact that both Romero and Van de Ven are expected to return before the end of the month, Tottenham still continue to be linked with players to bolster that position.

One centre-back who continues to be tipped to make a return to the Premier League is Milan star Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori has made a name for himself over in Milan and is very much part of the thinking for the new England regime under Thomas Tuchel. However, the 27-year-old has been in and out of the Milan team this season – although he has started the last two games.

TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey states that Juventus have switched their focus to signing Tomori after Barcelona decided against an exit for Ronald Araujo.

Indeed, the Turin giants are said to have put a deal on the table which is a loan with an initial €5million fee, with a €20m obligation in the summer with another €5m in bonuses.

However, significant interest remains from English clubs, most notably Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton, who are all keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

The report adds that Spurs are ‘big fans’ of the England international, while they would also be delighted to beat Juventus to the punch after the Italian outfit did exactly that to them after winning the race for PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Tomori open to summer exit but Conceicao a fan

While, TBR Football adds that Tomori is open to the prospect of a move this summer, new Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao could have other ideas.

It’s stated that the Portuguese tactician is a major fan of Tomori’s talents and would actually prefer he is not sold at the end of the current campaign, or in January.

If Tomori did end up at Tottenham, there could be some family feuds on the horizon after the defender previously admitted growing up as an Arsenal supporter.

Indeed, Tomori has previously spoken of Gunners legend Thierry Henry being his idol as a youngster, while he’s continued to admire him as a pundit.

“When I was growing up I was a big fan. He was my idol. And as a pundit he’s really funny,” Tomori told CBS Sport in 2023.

As for whether he moves on this month, we have just over two weeks to see.

