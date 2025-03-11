Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to reopen talks to sign a top defensive talent they tried to bring in late in the January transfer window, with a £70million summer switch being mooted.

Spurs were scrambling to make late additions to Ange Postecoglou’s squad in the final days and then hours of the winter window, seeing several offers knocked back for centre-back targets in the process.

Two such targets were Burnley’s Maxime Esteve and Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, with Tottenham unable to convince either club to do business on deadline day.

However, fresh reports on Tuesday have revealed that the north London outfit remain extremely keen on landing the latter, despite Palace refusing to budge from their loft asking price.

Guehi’s consistent Premier League performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, with Newcastle also keen admirers as the 24-year-old’s situation continues to be closely monitored ahead of the final year of his contract.

Indeed, Guehi has just over 15 months remaining on his current Selhurst Park deal, with CaughtOffside explaining that he is not ready to renew and will instead seek out a new adventure.

The report adds that the Three Lions star is set to push for a move away from Palace this summer and is seeking a contract running until 2029 at his next club.

While Palace were unwilling to sell their ‘superstar’ defender mid-season, especially that late in the window, they may now be forced to cash in with just a year left on his deal.

That gives Tottenham hope that a deal could be struck for a player they are looking to potentially pair alongside Micky van de Ven, should Real Madrid make a concrete move for Cristian Romero.

Busy summer ahead for Tottenham

Tottenham are prepping for a busy summer as they look to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad to avoid having another underwhelming campaign that has largely been ruined by injuries.

All areas of the Australian’s squad are being scrutinised, although it’s likely that midfield and potentially attack will be the two areas that attract the most attention this summer.

Postecoglou has mixed and matched his engine room for the majority of the season but has never been able to find the right balance, with changes expected come the end of the season.

The ineffective Yves Bissouma is expected to be moved on, while the club have a clause in place that could see them land impressive Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso for a bargain fee.

In terms of attacking targets, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling is a name that keeps on cropping up alongside Palace star Eberechi Eze and Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram.

However, it looks like a swoop for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo could be off the cards, following the latest developments.

