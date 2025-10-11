Tottenham are plotting a move for Porto goal machine Samu Aghehowa, with Thomas Frank thought to be keen to bring in more attacking depth amid Dominic Solanke’s injury woes, but he will command a huge transfer fee.

Solanke has played just 31 minutes of Premier League football this term after he picked up an ankle injury in the second game of the season. The injury has required surgery and will keep him out for several months.

Randal Kolo Muani is yet to make a league appearance for Spurs this term and given Richarlison’s poor record with knocks, it’s no surprise to see the London side looking at forward options.

Aghehowa, who has notched a sensational 32 goals in 53 games since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, is one player TEAMtalk has confirmed is on Tottenham’s radar.

That has been backed up by journalist Pete O’Rourke, who told Football Insider: “I’m sure he’s [Aghehowa] somebody who’s maybe on the list of Tottenham and other clubs in the Premier League.

“Chelsea [came] very close to signing him a couple of transfer windows ago before the player decided to stay.

“Then Newcastle had him on their list in the summer window as they looked at potential replacements for Alexander Isak before signing Nick Woltemade.

“So I think he’s a top young player, 21 years old, Spain international. It’s no surprise that Tottenham and all these other big clubs in the Premier League are looking at him.”

“He’s a player with huge potential and could really develop into one of the best strikers in Europe, if he continues his rise. I think that’s why these Premier League clubs are looking at him.

“He has got a release clause in his contract at Porto of around £86million, which is a big price tag on his head.

“But, I think if he continues what he’s doing right now and develops as a player and fulfils his potential, that could be a decent fee for somebody who wants to take him.

Tottenham interest in Porto star confirmed – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on September 30 that Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on Aghehowa’s performances, sending scouts to watch him action regularly.

The recent £100million injection from Spurs’ owners has given Frank cause for optimism heading into the January transfer window, and the signing of a new centre-forward is under consideration.

Aghehowa could give Tottenham the clinical edge they need as they look to push for more trophies and a top four finish in the Premier League.

But with the youngster contracted with Porto until 2029, the Portuguese giants are in a strong negotiating position and would likely demand his £86million release clause in full for a transfer next year.

Harry Kane has also been linked with a sensational return to Spurs and while we understand he’s open to coming back one day, he is happy with Bayern Munich for now.

It will be interesting to see whether Frank does look to splash the cash on a new forward.

But sources have told TEAMtalk that the manager intends to keep Richarlison central to his starting XI, barring an injury, and so far the Brazilian has repaid that trust with consistent performances.

Latest Tottenham news: Mainoo loan? / Enquiry launched

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Tottenham are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on loan in January.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are also understood to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Mainoo remains committed to the Red Devils but is becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of game time, and could pursue a mid-season exit to boost his England chances for the 2026 World Cup.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed yesterday (October 10) that Spurs have made an enquiry for Nigerian winger Sani Suleiman.

Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the 19-year-old.

