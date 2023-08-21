Tottenham poised to make formal bid for Ghana sensation as trio of Prem rivals also hunt deal

Tottenham are reportedly ready to make a formal bid for Ghana sensation who is also on the radar of a number of Premier League rivals including West Ham.

Spurs are said to have a concrete interest in FC Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah as the clock counts down to September 1 and the close of the summer transfer window.

However, it will not be plain sailing in their attempts to sign the 19-year-old, with West Ham, Burnley and Brighton also keen on his signature.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham have already held preliminary discussions with the player’s representatives in the hope of striking a deal.

Nuamah’s performances in Denmark’s top division have earned rave reviews, with the teenager regarded as one of most exciting young attacking talents from across the globe.

With only four games gone in the new campaign, Nuamah has already scored four times and added an assist, scoring an opening-day hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Viborg.

Nuamah enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals and notching four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Danish outfit.

Football Insider adds that He has also shown plenty of adaptability across the forward line, having played out wide or through the middle when called upon.

Nordsjaelland winger could be Kulusevski deputy

Nuamah normally operates from the right side though so would provide competition for Dejan Kulusevski in that regard.

If he does arrive, the young attacker would be expected to push for a bench role, despite his age. However, he is not the out-and-out No.9 that Ange Postecoglou wants to add to his squad after the devastating loss of Harry Kane.

The likes of Gift Orban, Dusan Vlahovic, Elye Wahi and Romelu Lukaku continue to be linked with filling that Kane void.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they head to Bournemouth in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

