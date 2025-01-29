Tottenham will loan out a forward player signed just last summer, with one reporter suggesting the imminent move is a major clue a new signing is coming.

It’s been a frustrating winter window for Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham side so far. The goalkeeping position was immediately addressed through the arrival of Antonin Kinsky. However, plans to make additions at centre-back on the wings and in the striker position have not progressed.

Spurs are ravaged by injury at present, with numerous forwards including Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke, to name just four, all sidelined.

Yet according to two reliable sources, the lengthy absentee list won’t prevent Spurs from loaning out new winger Yang Min-hyeok.

Yang signed for Spurs last summer, though didn’t arrive in north London until the back end of 2024 after completing the season at former club Gangwon FC in South Korea.

Yang was named on the substitutes bench for the League Cup clash with Liverpool as well as the two Premier League encounters with Everton and Leicester.

But per both Alasdair Gold and Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have agreed to loan the 18-year-old winger to Championship QPR for the remainder of the campaign.

Gold reported: “Yang Min-hyeok set to move to QPR today on loan. A chance for the 18-year-old to get experience of the pace and physical nature of the English game at a lower level.”

Echoing those claims, Romano subsequently stated: “Tottenham’s January signing Yang Min-hyeok, set to sign for QPR today on loan move. Spurs gave the green light as Alasdair Gold reports.

“There was interest from three clubs, 18 year old talent has also accepted QPR as destination.”

Perhaps encouragingly for Spurs, Gold concluded by suggesting Yang’s loan exit could be a sign Tottenham will make a signing in the final third before the February 3 deadline.

“You’d hope [Yang loan] means Spurs are confident of bringing in an attacker in the coming days,” added Gold.

Who could Tottenham sign?

Per a separate report from The Telegraph, Tottenham have three signings in mind, though two wouldn’t be likely to arrive until the summer.

It was claimed Spurs hope to sign an attacking player this month while also lining up deals for Tyler Dibling (Southampton) and Angel Gomes (Lille) for the summer.

Tottenham have held talks over deals for both Dibling and Gomes already. Gomes is in the final six months of his deal, meaning he can agree a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free agent switch in the summer.

Spurs retain hope of landing impressive winger Dibling in the current window. However, the dazzling 18-year-old won’t come cheap, with Southampton slapping a hefty £55m valuation on the player.

If Spurs fail to convince the Saints to sell mid-season, their aim is to put the pieces in place for a summer switch.

Regarding more immediate arrivals, TEAMtalk can confirm Tottenham are among the cluster of English sides weighing up a move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Tel has decided to leave Bayern this window and the Bundesliga leaders will explore exit opportunities. Tel is valued around the £40m mark and Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal are also hovering.

A Premier League-proven option in the form of Liam Delap is in Spurs’ sights. Cajoling Ipswich into selling their talismanic forward mid-season won’t be easy.