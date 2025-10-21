Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker and are leading Chelsea and two other top clubs in the race to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, per reports, though TEAMtalk understands that Spurs have their eye on another exciting forward, too.

Thomas Frank is understood to be keen on adding to his forward options in the January transfer window as he eyes more competition for Richarlison, Mathys Tel, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Dominic Solanke, meanwhile, is sidelined with an ankle injury, and it is unclear how long he will be unavailable for after the issue required surgery.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Tottenham are plotting a move for Juventus striker Vlahovic, who is also on the radar of Man Utd, Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 25-year-old, who has notched 62 goals and 15 assists in 154 appearances for Juventus, is out of contract at the end of the season, teeing up a potential bargain for his suitors.

The Italian giants must sell Vlahovic in January or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. He has started just two Serie A matches this season, which could suggest that his future lies elsewhere.

The report claims that Tottenham are in ‘pole position’ to sign Vlahovic, ahead of their Premier League rivals, though Barcelona are also in the mix, and view the Serbian as a potential heir to Robert Lewandowksi. But interestingly, Fabio Paratici could give Spurs the edge in the race…

Tottenham, Chelsea converge on TWO strikers

Tottenham’s links with Vlahovic have been gathering momentum for some time. Reports last week suggested that an offer as small as €15m (£13m / $17m) could be enough for them to sign him in January.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones, meanwhile, also reported on October 16 that Paratici’s return to Tottenham as sporting director, following his departure from Juventus last season, could tee up a move for Vlahovic.

Jones reported that there is ‘interest’ in Vlahovic from Spurs, but also confirmed that Chelsea are another side to keep an eye on, with the race still in its early stages.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham also have their eye on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa – who is another star to have been linked with Chelsea.

Spurs’ scouts have been in attendance to watch the 21-year-old in action on multiple occasions. Aghehowa has notched 35 goals in 54 appearances for Porto, so the interest in his signature is no surprise.

But Aghehowa would be a much more expensive addition than Vlahovic. He reportedly has a €100m (£87m / $117m) release clause in his contract, which Porto are likely to demand in full given his importance to the team.

Latest Tottenham news: Kobbie Mainoo, Nico Raskin updates

Meanwhile, Tottenham are one of four clubs interested in Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo, per TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher.

The 20-year-old midfielder could push for a loan in January to give himself the best chance possible of securing a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

In other news, Spurs have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin, but luring him from Ibrox in January won’t be straightforward.

