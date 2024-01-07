Tottenham position themselves for Plan B centre-back move as Dragusin concerns continue

Tottenham are reportedly set to make an offer for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade in the January transfer window as doubts continue to grow over a proposed move for Radu Dragusin.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have found their form again after a tough run of results not helped by key injuries and suspensions, winning five of their last six matches in all competitions.

But the Australian is refusing to rest on his laurels and wants to add more strength in depth to his squad, especially at centre-back and up front.

The up front part is seemingly already being dealt with, as Timo Werner is poised to arrive on loan from RB Leipzig with a view to a £15.5million move in the summer.

However, it’s at the back where Tottenham have struggled most so far, having lost the impressive Micky van de Ven earlier in the season, while Cristian Romero is now sidelined and Ben Davies is also facing some time out with a hamstring issue.

Club scouts have been scouring Europe to find a player strong in to step in if either Ven de Ven or Romero are out for any length of time again and have seemingly settled on Genoa star Dragusin.

Despite reports that an agreement is place, Gazzetta Dello Sport insists Spurs are ‘unlikely to exceed €18-20m’ for the Romania international while Genoa want anything between €24-26m for their top defensive star.

And, with those doubts in place, and any hopes of landing Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo also lone gone, Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV now claims that Tottenham are after Sevilla star Bade.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Seville in a €12m deal from French club Rennes over the summer after an initial loan stint, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this season.

Tottenham offer incoming for Sevilla star

But, in their hunt for another centre-back, El Chiringuito TV states that Tottenham will ‘soon present an offer to Sevilla for the Frenchman’.

In the meantime, it’s hoped that a move for Dragusin still goes through, given that the big Romanian has all the attributes needed to play in Postecoglou’s high line.

The arrival of a new central defender will also see the departure of another, with Eric Dier close to ending his near 10-year stay in north London.

The former England defender is keen on a move to Bayern Munich, although doubts have now emerged over that move happening after the German giants seemingly switched their interest to PSG’s Nordi Mukiele instead.

Tottenham are back in action on Sunday January 14 when the head to Manchester United in the Premier League.

