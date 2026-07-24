Tottenham insider John Wenham expects the club to earn £50million and above for a star who’s become redundant to Spurs this summer, with TEAMtalk aware there’s a potential hijack in the works.

Spurs have spent around £230million this summer, and £185million went on midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. The pair are likely to be start a lot of games together, while there are a host of other options at the club.

Tottenham are likely, though, to see the back of Lucas Bergvall. The Swede has asked to leave and TEAMtalk is aware the club are willing to sell.

Wenham feels that’ll be to Nottingham Forest, from whom interest is evident, as he named the likely price.

He told Tottenham News: “I think the reality is Bergvall is not going to get a lot of football from Tottenham this season. I think that is a deal that will get done.

“They’ve signed their first-choice midfielders in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. I expect that Conor Gallagher will continue to play, James Maddison’s looking like he’s back from injury and Archie Gray seemingly has been chosen over Bergvall as the player they want to commit as the younger player in that group.

“Bergvall has a fair price and I think when looking at the fees other players have gone for this summer, it would have to be a similar fee to Luka Vuskovic, which was £50m plus a 20 per cent sell-on.

“I personally think he’ll end up going to Forest. They’ve got to replace Elliot Anderson, who left the club for a huge sum of money. Bergvall will go and it will be to Forest for over £50m, which is a fair and reasonable figure for a player of his quality and potential in this market.”

Brighton hijack coming for Bergvall

Forest have indeed been one of the leading names for Bergvall this summer, with TEAMtalk aware of their interest.

However, Tottenham turned down a £45million bid from Forest for the Swede, and Brighton are now threatening to hijack the chase.

TEAMtalk is aware Bergvall is now a priority target at the Amex, and the club are willing to meet the valuation which is now approaching £60million.

It’s felt their desire to land Bergvall has significantly altered the landscape of the chase, which Forest have been in for months.

Many clubs have been priced out by Spurs’ demands but it seems Brighton are not one of them.

Indeed, there is also interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham, but there are no suggestions currently that any of those sides would be willing to pay the required price for the Tottenham midfielder.

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